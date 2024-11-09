^

Agriculture

Farmers told to embrace agri mechanization in Zambales

E.H. Edejer - Philstar.com
November 9, 2024 | 3:43pm
Farmers told to embrace agri mechanization in Zambales
Farmers show their approval of a four-wheel tractor for their farm operations during the turnover of farm machinery to farmers’ groups in Zambales on Nov. 7, 2024.
Released

IBA, Zambales — The provincial government of Zambales encouraged farmers in the province to make full use of farm mechanization, stressing that it is a “game-changer” that would boost production and make the local farming industry sustainable.

Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. made this point at the turnover here of some P32-million worth of rice production machines and postharvest equipment from the Department of Agriculture (DA) to various farmers’ organizations and some local government units. 

“Mechanization is apparently the only way now to increase farming efficiency and address the gap in agricultural production and farmers’ income,” Ebdane said, adding that farmers have to start making full use of farm machinery “if we wanted to increase productivity and continue to make farming profitable for everybody.”

“And it should be a game-changer, too, because we have seen that mechanization is attracting younger generations to farming, which is still the biggest industry in Zambales,” the governor added.

Ebdane led the distribution here on Tuesday, November 5, of farm machinery secured through Sen. Cynthia Villar, chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food, and distributed under the DA’s Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) Mechanization Program. 

These include hand tractors, levee makers, PTO-driven disc plows, rice combine harvesters, precision rice seeders, cassava granulators, shallow tube wells, and composting facilities for biodegradable wastes.

Among the beneficiaries are five farmers’ groups in Botolan town: Biangue Agro-Farm Association, which received a hand tractor; Botolan Muna Farmers Multipurpose Cooperative, levee maker; Maligha Irrigators Assn., four-wheel tractor, PTO-driven disc plow, and hand tractor; Batonlapoc Farmers Association, composting facility; and Mamalyan nin San Miguel, composting facility.

Meanwhile, San Felipe’s Gurung Guru Farmers Assn. received a hauling truck, a cassava granulator, and a composting facility; the North East West South Farmers Assn. got two units of shallow tube well, while the town’s LGU got a four-wheel tractor and a PTO-driven disc plow.

In San Antonio, the Condicion Payong Farmers’ Association received a four-wheel tractor, and a PTO-driven disc plow; the Kapuriktan Nagtugawan Inabangan Farmers Association, hand tractor; Namanaan Farmers Association, levee maker; and the San Antonio LGU, a rice combine harvester.

In Candelaria, the Bunglo Zambales Irrigators Association got a four-wheel tractor, PTO-driven disc plow, and a hand tractor, while the Candelaria Corn Growers Association received a shallow tube well.

Palauig’s 1st Damayan Bagsit Irrigators Association was given a precision rice seeder, while Batungbacal Farms, Bulawen Integrated Farmers Association, and Zennor Hydroponics Farm each got a composting facility.

In San Narciso, the Capaniquian Farmers Association got a levee maker; Negatil Rice and High Value Crops Farmers Association, hand tractor and two units of shallow tube well; San Pascual Irrigators Association, four-wheel tractor, PTO-driven disc plow, and hand tractor; and Simminublan Livestock Farmers Association, hand tractor.

The Guinabon Multipurpose Farmers’ Cooperative in Santa Cruz town, meanwhile, received one levee maker, while the Tubo-tubo South Farmers Association got a composting facility.

Zambales, which largely remains an agricultural area, produces rice, mango, vegetables, root crops, corn, and sugar cane as the main seasonal crops. Its palay production has been growing from more than 90,000 metric tons in 2003 to almost 160,000 metric tons in 2020. 

Santa Cruz, the northernmost town in the province, is the top rice producer with 23,559 metric tons (MT) in 2023, followed by San Narciso WITH 19,515 MT, and Palauig, 13,290 MT.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
DA 'working double' time to increase rice production at lower cost amid inflation
April 6, 2024 - 5:34pm

DA 'working double' time to increase rice production at lower cost amid inflation

By James Relativo | April 6, 2024 - 5:34pm
The Department of Agriculture promised to intensify its efforts to increase the level of rice production in the Philippines...
Agriculture
fbtw
Ombudsman suspends NFA execs amid cheap rice sale probe
March 4, 2024 - 3:32pm

Ombudsman suspends NFA execs amid cheap rice sale probe

By Ian Laqui | March 4, 2024 - 3:32pm
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Laurel said that the Department of Agriculture has implemented the Ombudsman's preventive...
Agriculture
fbtw
Philippines, Cambodia seek to expand rice supply ties
March 4, 2024 - 2:12pm

Philippines, Cambodia seek to expand rice supply ties

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | March 4, 2024 - 2:12pm
The Philippines is exploring a partnership with Cambodia to secure a stable rice supply in response to potential challenges...
Agriculture
fbtw
Agri chief, MVP Group discuss investments in food security
February 17, 2024 - 2:31pm

Agri chief, MVP Group discuss investments in food security

February 17, 2024 - 2:31pm
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. met with business tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman of Metro Pacific Investments...
Agriculture
fbtw
DOH: Medical cannabis proposals need strong science, cost-effective analysis
February 13, 2024 - 7:24pm

DOH: Medical cannabis proposals need strong science, cost-effective analysis

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | February 13, 2024 - 7:24pm
The Department of Health said Tuesday that proposals to legalize medical cannabis or marijuana use should be based on rigorous...
Agriculture
fbtw
DBM approves P455-million funding to aid rice farmers
February 13, 2024 - 7:17pm

DBM approves P455-million funding to aid rice farmers

By Ian Laqui | February 13, 2024 - 7:17pm
The funds were disbursed to the Department of Agriculture and three other government-owned and controlled corporations to...
Agriculture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with