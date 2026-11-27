Ebreo returns as CCAP president, Liggayu named chair

MANILA, Philippines — The Credit Card Association of the Philippines (CCAP) has elected Rolando Ebreo as president for a third term, with Geraldine Liggayu taking over as chairman as the industry group strengthens its push for responsible credit use and financial education.

Ebreo, who currently chairs the association, was elected during a board meeting on Nov. 26 at the EastWest Bank office. He will switch roles with outgoing president Liggayu, with both set to serve two-year terms beginning January 2027.

Harrison Gue will remain as executive director of the association.

Under its incoming leadership, CCAP said it would continue working with member institutions and industry partners to promote responsible borrowing and equip Filipino consumers with the knowledge needed to make sound financial decisions.

These initiatives are aligned with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ National Strategy for Financial Education 2026-2032, which seeks to improve the financial health of Filipinos through coordinated efforts to strengthen financial literacy.

Established in October 1980 and formally incorporated in January 1981, CCAP represents credit card issuers and acquirers, or financial institutions that issue cards to consumers and facilitate card payments for merchants, respectively.

The association currently counts 17 member institutions and three associate members, working alongside regulators, policymakers and other stakeholders to make the country’s payments system more secure, efficient and inclusive.

CCAP also serves as a collective voice for the credit card industry, providing a platform for member institutions to address common operational challenges, coordinate positions on regulatory matters and pursue shared industry objectives.

Among its key initiatives are the exchange of information and best practices on fraud management, debt collection, customer education and performance benchmarking.