^

Business

PEZA bullish on record-high P320 billion investment approvals

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
November 5, 2026 | 12:00am
PEZA bullish on record-high P320 billion investment approvals
PEZA director general Tereso Panga
peza.gov.ph

MANILA, Philippines — After beating its 2026 target, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) is now looking to close the year with all-time high investment approvals of up to P320 billion.

As investment approvals from January to October have exceeded the P300-billion target for the year, PEZA director general Tereso Panga told reporters on the sidelines of the Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry Conference yesterday that the agency is aiming to surpass the record-high approvals of P312 billion achieved in 2012.

As of end-October, PEZA has approved P309.63 billion worth of investments, 77 percent higher year-on-year.

With two more board meetings to discuss and approve investments, Panga said the P312 billion investment approvals level is within reach.

He said that PEZA-approved investments are likely to reach a total of P315 billion to P320 billion this year given projects in the pipeline.

After the recent approval of two big-ticket projects, he said another one is expected to be registered within the year.

Investments approved by PEZA are pledges made by foreign or local firms for projects in economic zones. These investments enjoy incentives including income tax holidays.

For next year, Panga said that PEZA wants to achieve an even higher level of investment approvals as it expects to sustain the investment growth momentum.

“We see this trend to continue until 2027 where we hope that we will recover with our GDP (gross domestic product) growth,” he said.

The economy is expected to return to a higher growth path next year with the government aiming for five to six percent GDP growth, faster than the 3.5 to 4.5 percent growth goal for this year.

When it comes to economic zone proclamations, Panga said that PEZA expects to end the year with 20 new ecozones.

Panga said around 17 to 18 ecozones have been proclaimed  this year.

“There’s some more in the pipeline,” he said, citing manufacturing ecozones to be developed in Calabarzon (Cavite-Laguna-Batangas-Rizal-Quezon), Ilocos and Pampanga.

Panga also said PEZA expects applications from information technology parks in Metro Manila following the recent lifting of the moratorium.

Earlier, he said that PEZA’s goal is to have up to around 30 new ecozones this year.

PEZA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BOC eyes 'super green lane' for small businesses, exporters

BOC eyes 'super green lane' for small businesses, exporters

12 hours ago
Business
fb tw
DA taps citizen watchdogs for farm-to-market roads

DA taps citizen watchdogs for farm-to-market roads

By Adrian Kenneth Halili | 2 days ago
The Department of Agriculture has partnered with civil society groups to ensure the proper implementation and construction...
Business
fbtw
KFC Philippines expands solar footprint to 87 locations

KFC Philippines expands solar footprint to 87 locations

2 days ago
KFC Philippines continues to strengthen its commitment to more sustainable restaurant operations, with 87 locations nationwide...
Business
fbtw
Philippines demand boosts Cambodia rice exports

Philippines demand boosts Cambodia rice exports

By Adrian Kenneth Halili | 1 day ago
The Philippines’ growing demand for rice has fueled a sharp increase in Cambodian rice exports as Manila seeks to diversify...
Business
fbtw

Angry nerds

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The critics of the national budget, which the House recently passed, are ignorant, Deputy Speaker Ronnie Puno claims. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;No rate cuts yet&rsquo;

‘No rate cuts yet’

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is not yet considering interest rate cuts as monetary tightening remains necessary to...
Business
fbtw
UnionBank CEO in Forbes Asia&rsquo;s 2026 Power Businesswomen list

UnionBank CEO in Forbes Asia’s 2026 Power Businesswomen list

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Union Bank of the Philippines president and CEO Ana Maria Aboitiz Delgado has been named among Forbes Asia’s 20 outstanding...
Business
fbtw
PSEi retreats on cautious trading

PSEi retreats on cautious trading

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The local stock market finished in the negative territory on its return from a holiday break, as investors stayed cautious...
Business
fbtw
DBP feted in AsPac tilt for key projects

DBP feted in AsPac tilt for key projects

1 day ago
State-owned Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) bagged three awards from an international group of financial institutions...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with