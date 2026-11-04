Unilab leads Philippines firms in TIME Asia-Pacific’s Best Employers

MANILA, Philippines — Pharmaceutical company and health care provider United Laboratories topped the list of Filipino companies that were included in TIME magazine’s inaugural ranking of employers that create outstanding workplaces across Asia-Pacific.

The Asia-Pacific Best Employers of 2027 list, curated by TIME and global data firm Statista, ranks the top 500 companies based on employee satisfaction surveys from 2024 to 2026.

United Laboratories ranked as the top Filipino company on the list at No. 24, followed by diversified conglomerate Ayala Corp. of the Zobel family at No. 32.

Ty-owned Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. came in at No. 44, followed by diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. at No. 55 and Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. at No. 89.

Del Monte Philippines was ranked No. 105, while BDO, the country’s biggest bank, and Lucio Tan-led Philippine Airlines were ranked at No. 164 and No. 186, respectively.

Aboitiz Power ranked No. 196, and Sy-owned SM Investments Corp. ranked No. 206.

“Our people are central to SM’s continued growth. We want employees to feel respected, have the support to do their best work and find opportunities to build their careers here. This recognition encourages us to keep listening to improve the experience of working at SM,” SM Investments president and CEO Frederic DyBuncio said.

Other Philippine firms that made the list are Solaire Resort & Casino (No. 222), Rizal Commercial Banking (No. 260), JG Summit Holdings (No. 262), Century Pacific Group (No. 279), RealPage Philippines (No. 280), Megaworld (No. 304), PLDT (No. 327), ABS-CBN (No. 338) and Max’s Group (No. 426).

TIME said it is essential to recognize employers that create outstanding workplaces in a region shaped by rapid economic transformation, evolving workforce expectations and intensifying competition for talent.

It said the ranking sets a benchmark for employers across APAC and encourages businesses to place employee wellbeing, development and inclusion at the core of their people strategies.