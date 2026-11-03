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Price Tracker: Oil, fuel monitor for Nov. 3 - 9, 2026

Alyana Uy - Philstar.com
November 3, 2026 | 8:00am
Price Tracker: Oil, fuel monitor for Nov. 3 - 9, 2026
Price Tracker lists the latest Metro Manila benchmark prices compiled from available reported figures and national reference data.
Philstar.com illustration

MANILA, Philippines — Motorists are in for another round of mixed price adjustments this week as gasoline prices increase and diesel and kerosense prices decrease.

The Department of Energy announced on Monday, November 2, that oil and fuel product prices are again moving in varying directions and at bigger increments than industry forecasts suggested last week:

  • Diesel — down P1.00 per liter
  • Gasoline — up P3.50 per liter
  • Kerosene — down P1.90 per liter

Supply pressures linked to ongoing conflict in the Middle East, as well as fears that the United States will strike Iran after its midterm elections this week, continue to affect domestic prices. The peso's depreciation against the dollar may likewise drive up the local cost of imported coal, diesel and liquefied natural gas.

The new price adjustments will be effective starting 6 a.m on Tuesday until Monday next week, November 9. Prices may still vary depending on locations and gas stations.

Here are the estimated new prices of local oil and fuel products for November 2 to 9, 2026.

FUEL PRICES

OIL PRICES

PRICE TRACKER
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