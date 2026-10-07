PGMG, MTVi ink agreement for ‘Filipinos in California’ book

MANILA, Philippines — Los Angeles-based Philippine Global Media Group (PGMG) and Philippine-based Media Touchstone Ventures Inc. (MTVi) have entered into an agreement to come up with a landmark coffee-table book on “Filipinos In California.”

PGMG and MTVi formally signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) last Sept. 12, 2026 to produce this milestone coffee-table book which will chronicle the journeys, dreams, achievements and enduring legacies of Filipinos and Filipino-Americans in California.

The MOA was signed by MTVi president Melandrew Velasco, PGMG president Dan Niño and PGMG chairman Val Abelgas, with PGMG public relations officer Ellen Rodriguez-Swing serving as the project’s marketing director.

The book will feature distinguished Filipino-Americans, community leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs, artists, media practitioners, public servants, organizations, businesses and institutions whose stories reflect the growth and influence of the Filipino community in the Golden State.

The project supports PGMG’s mission of advancing responsible journalism, amplifying Filipino voices, preserving cultural heritage and promoting service to the community.

Through the combined networks and capabilities of PGMG and MTVi, the publication is envisioned as both a historical record and a legacy project that will connect generations of Filipinos in California and beyond.

MTVi will serve as the project’s lead publisher, editorial manager and production manager. It will oversee the book’s conceptual and editorial development, research, interviews, writing, editing, photography, archival documentation, design, layout, production and publication.