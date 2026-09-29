Price Tracker: Oil, fuel monitor for Sept. 28â€“Oct. 5

Price Tracker: Oil, fuel monitor for Sept. 28–Oct. 5
September 29, 2026 | 7:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Pump prices are set to decline starting Tuesday, September 29, after three consecutive weeks of increases.
The Department of Energy announced the following price cuts on Monday, September 28:
- Diesel: down P7.57 per liter
- Kerosene: down P5.85 per liter
- Gasoline: down P0.24 per liter
The rollback will remain in effect until Monday, October 5. The DOE earlier attributed the decline to easing global oil prices.
Here are the estimated pump prices from September 29 to October 5:
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