Price Tracker: Oil, fuel monitor for Sept. 28â€“Oct. 5

Price Tracker: Oil, fuel monitor for Sept. 28–Oct. 5

Price Tracker lists the latest Metro Manila benchmark prices compiled from available reported figures and national reference data.

MANILA, Philippines — Pump prices are set to decline starting Tuesday, September 29, after three consecutive weeks of increases.

The Department of Energy announced the following price cuts on Monday, September 28:

Diesel: down P7.57 per liter

Kerosene: down P5.85 per liter

Gasoline: down P0.24 per liter

The rollback will remain in effect until Monday, October 5. The DOE earlier attributed the decline to easing global oil prices.

Here are the estimated pump prices from September 29 to October 5: