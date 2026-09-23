^

Business

DOF backs excise tax relief on LPG, kerosene, but not diesel or gasoline

Renalyn Ramirez - Philstar.com
September 23, 2026 | 6:47pm
DOF backs excise tax relief on LPG, kerosene, but not diesel or gasoline
Workers handle liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders at an outlet in Quezon City on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Finance Secretary Frederick Go has signed a resolution seeking the suspension of excise taxes on liquefied petroleum gas and kerosene, while holding off on similar relief for diesel and gasoline over concerns about who would benefit and the potential P12-billion monthly revenue loss.

Go announced the move during the Department of Finance's Senate budget hearing on Tuesday, September 22, after Sen. Bong Go asked what the government was doing to cushion consumers from rising oil prices.

"Actually kanina mga 15 minutes ago, pumipirma ako dito. Pinirmahan ko iyong resolution to remove excise taxes on LPG and kerosene, which is very similar to what we did in the first round of the Middle East War," the finance chief said.

(Actually, about 15 minutes ago, I was signing it here. I signed the resolution to remove excise taxes on LPG and kerosene, which is very similar to what we did in the first round of the Middle East War.)

The resolution still requires the approval of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. before the tax suspension can take effect.

Under Republic Act 12316, the president may suspend or reduce excise taxes on specific petroleum products upon the recommendation of the Development Budget Coordination Committee and in coordination with the energy secretary once the average Dubai crude price reaches or exceeds $80 per barrel for a month.

The Department of Energy certified on September 15 that the benchmark had been breached, with Dubai crude averaging $99.41 per barrel from August 13 to September 11.

The law allows excise tax relief to last for up to three months.

Earlier Tuesday, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the government's recommendation on fuel excise tax relief was expected to reach Marcos within the week.

The move would effectively revive relief granted earlier this year, when Marcos suspended excise taxes on LPG and kerosene for three months beginning in April.

Not for diesel, gasoline

The economic team, however, is not recommending the suspension of excise taxes on diesel and gasoline for now.

"Ang conclusion po ng DBCC nung una namin itong pinag-usapan ay, number one, if you remove taxes on diesel and gasoline, it will not be progressive," Go said.

(The DBCC's conclusion when we first discussed this was, number one, that removing taxes on diesel and gasoline would not be progressive.)

Go said the DBCC's assessment was that higher-income consumers would receive a larger share of the benefit because they consume more gasoline and diesel.

"So we thought for that point is to keep the taxes and instead do a targeted subsidy to the vulnerable sectors," Go said.

The finance chief also said suspending excise taxes on gasoline and diesel would cost the government around P12 billion in revenue each month.

"In the absence of any revenue enhancing measure to replace the P12 billion a month that we will lose, in the meantime the DBCC is not endorsing that to the president," Go said.

The government has instead favored targeted assistance for sectors most affected by rising fuel costs, including fuel subsidies for public transport drivers.

FUEL EXCISE TAX

LPG PRICES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DigiPlus to sustain win streak in Philippines online gaming industry

DigiPlus to sustain win streak in Philippines online gaming industry

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Despite emerging challengers, DigiPlus Interactive Corp. is seen remaining as the biggest online gambling operator in the...
Business
fbtw
Mynt IPO tracked as major ECM event

Mynt IPO tracked as major ECM event

1 day ago
The upcoming initial public offering of GCash’s parent company is being tracked by an independent Asia-Pacific equity...
Business
fbtw

Why Philippines IR needs to think beyond our borders

By Melissa Ortiz | 20 hours ago
Investor relations has never been more global.
Business
fbtw

Revising EPIRA

By Boo Chanco | 20 hours ago
It has been 25 years since Congress enacted the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001.
Business
fbtw

AI fears, scams and fraud

By Marianne Go | 20 hours ago
As a baby boomer, I grew up in the 1960s with the concept of artificial intelligence still in the realm of science fiction, even though development of computing systems actually started in the early 1940s.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ADB: Philippines bond market grows at faster pace in Q2

ADB: Philippines bond market grows at faster pace in Q2

By Louella Desiderio | 20 hours ago
The Philippine bond market posted a faster growth rate in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter, but bond issuance...
Business
fbtw
PPA taps EU port giant for terminal upgrades

PPA taps EU port giant for terminal upgrades

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 20 hours ago
The operator of Europe’s second largest port has agreed to work with the Philippines in building up the capacity, design...
Business
fbtw
Urgent action sought to build regional power grid

Urgent action sought to build regional power grid

By Brix Lelis | 20 hours ago
Regional energy leaders are calling for greater urgency in building interconnected electricity networks across Southeast Asia...
Business
fbtw
Stocks slip anew on economic growth concerns

Stocks slip anew on economic growth concerns

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
The local stock market tumbled for a third consecutive session amid concerns over the country’s economic growth for...
Business
fbtw
SEC enhances financial reporting rules

SEC enhances financial reporting rules

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission is enhancing the overall quality and integrity of financial reporting by mandating...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with