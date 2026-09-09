Iloilo taxi operators, ride-hailing firm branch out to EV services

The partnership is expected boost local EV taxi drivers' capability to serve passengers through the Grab platform.

MANILA, Philippines — One of the country’s major ride-hailing companies has teamed up with two Iloilo transport operators to expand access to electric vehicle (EV) ride-hailing services in Western Visayas.

In a news release, Grab said it has struck a deal with Iloilo-based Quarry Taxi and MOMOFED Taxi to give local EV taxi drivers more opportunities through GrabTaxi Electric.

The partnership is expected boost local EV taxi drivers' capability to serve passengers through the Grab platform.

For drivers, operating costs directly shape their earnings and their ability to sustain operations over time. Drivers report that EVs can reduce operating costs per kilometer by up to 75% compared with comparable internal combustion engine (ICE) taxis, based on a daily mileage of 250 to 300 kilometers and subject to local charging, energy, and maintenance costs.

"Electric mobility will succeed when it delivers real and lasting value to the communities that keep our cities moving. In Iloilo, Grab is working alongside local taxi operators and driver communities to expand economic opportunities, strengthen livelihoods, and give commuters cleaner and more reliable ways to travel. As fuel prices remain unpredictable, electrification also offers a more resilient path forward, helping taxi operators manage costs and drivers protect their earnings for the long term," said Gines Barot, GrabCar general manager.

Quarry Taxi, operated by Feast Group Inc., is the first operator in Region 6 to introduce EVs for taxi services and is among Grab's pilot partners for fleet electrification in Western Visayas. Led by Vice President Engr. Felvin Gurrea, Quarry Taxi is deploying 55 Bestune NAT units for daily taxi operations.

"Introducing Iloilo’s first electric taxis is more than a fleet upgrade. It’s a meaningful step toward a cleaner and more sustainable future for mobility in Western Visayas. By providing drivers with dedicated charging support and access to more passenger channels, we’re giving them the tools they need to operate confidently while making taxi services more convenient, comfortable and environmentally friendly for the riding public. We’re proud to be part of Iloilo’s transition to smarter, cleaner transportation and to help shape the future of mobility in Western Visayas," said Engr. Gurrea.

MOMOFED Transport Group Corporation, the company behind MOMOFED Taxi in Iloilo, is also a pilot partner of Grab for fleet electrification in Western Visayas. Established in 2018, the company represents local transport operators and brings experience in driver representation, fleet management, and Iloilo's major commuting corridors. Its initial electric taxi fleet consists of BYD eMAX 7 vehicles.

"Modernizing public transport must include the people who keep our cities moving every day. Through this partnership, our operators and drivers can participate in Iloilo's shift toward cleaner mobility while continuing to serve passengers in ways that work for them," said MOMOFED Taxi President Ma. Gemma Federico.

Both Quarry Taxi and MOMOFED Taxi provide complimentary EV charging for their fleet drivers at their respective main garages and depots in Iloilo City.

Beyond the operators' own depots, Iloilo drivers can also charge at public stations through Grab's partnerships with EV charging provider ACMobility. The agreement gives GrabTaxi Electric operators and driver-partners preferential rates across ACMobility chargers nationwide, lowering per-kWh charging costs by as much as 45%.

In Iloilo City, drivers can locate and pay at ACMobility's charge points through the Evro app, with stations at Richmonde Hotel Iloilo, Robinsons Iloilo, and Seda Atria.

GrabTaxi Electric and its partner operators also partnered with Original Equipment Manufacturers such as Toyota, BYD, GAC, MG, and Geely to support the program through the supply of durable, regulatory-compliant taxi models with local LTFRB and LTO approvals. These partners will also provide local after-sales and spare-parts support, preferential purchasing rates, fleet warranties and priority maintenance.

Grab said the initiative supports its commitment to expanding access to reliable transport while helping local operators and driver-partners participate in the shift toward more sustainable mobility. (Contributed story)