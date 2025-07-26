^

Business

Stricter regulations sought for online gambling

The Philippine Star
July 26, 2025 | 12:00am
Stricter regulations sought for online gambling
A man plays online gambling on his cellphone in this photo illustration taken on July 12, 2025.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Consumer advocacy groups are urging lawmakers to reconsider current proposals for a total ban on online gambling and instead pursue stricter digital regulations backed by cybersecurity measures, financial tracking and stronger enforcement tools.

Bantay Konsyumer, Kalsada, Kuryente (BK3) and Konsyumer at Mamamayan (KM) said that sweeping bans would push online gambling underground – out of reach of regulators and more vulnerable to abuse. The groups called for policies that focus on identifying and disabling illegal gambling operations through smarter, tech-based approaches.

“People are right to be concerned about the harms tied to gambling,” said Karry Sison, BK3 convenor. “But simply banning something operating in cyberspace will not work as illegal online gaming sites operating from abroad, beyond our laws, will still be able to spread harmful software and stealing user data,” Sison said.

Sison pointed out that government agencies have already blocked thousands of sites, but many continue to resurface using new web addresses and offshore servers.

“You can shut down one site today, and it’s replaced by another tomorrow. That’s why we need systems that track and stop these operators before they reach our screens,” she said. “This is a cybersecurity issue, and we should treat it as such.”

The groups noted that unregulated gambling platforms often serve as entry points for fraud, identity theft, phishing scams, and even human exploitation. Because these platforms operate without oversight, users have no protection from malicious code or data breaches.

“Banning regulated platforms does not remove the risk – it just shifts it somewhere harder to see and harder to control,” Sison added.

KM convenor Danilo Lorenzo de Los Santos highlighted the critical role that digital financial services – particularly mobile wallets – can play in enforcement.

“E-wallets are used every day by ordinary Filipinos,” he said. “With the right rules in place, they can help detect unusual patterns like frequent betting, underage users, or suspicious accounts. Deploying these tools can give regulators the visibility they need to act fast.”

The groups supported proposals for stricter KYC (Know Your Customer) protocols, transaction monitoring, and automatic flagging systems to help identify illegal gambling flows in real-time. They also urged regulators to build stronger coordination between fintech companies, law enforcement, and international enforcement agencies like Interpol.

“This is about building a safer online environment – not just for players, but for everyone who uses the internet and digital payments,” De Los Santos said. “We need rules that follow the money, track the bad actors, and keep people informed and protected.”

