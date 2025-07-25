Elizabeth Lee named new FPI chairperson

MANILA, Philippines — The Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) has named automotive industry executive Elizabeth Lee as its first female chair.

In a statement yesterday, FPI said Lee is the first woman to hold the position in the organization’s history.

Lee is a pioneering figure in the automotive industry, having served as the first female president of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc.

She is also known for her commitment to sustainability, innovation and inclusive growth.

Lee succeeds Jesus Arranza, who has been named FPI’s chairman emeritus in recognition of his leadership in promoting the domestic industry, fighting smuggling and advocating for fair trade.

FPI also named John Reinier Dizon as its new president. Dizon is president of Republic Cement and Building Materials Inc.

FPI is set to hold its Business Summit 2025 with the theme Thriving Through Turbulence: Advancing Philippine Manufacturing Resilience and Growth on Oct. 8, at the Manila Polo Club in Makati City.

The upcoming summit reflects the local manufacturing sector’s drive to overcome external headwinds and to turn disruption into opportunity.

The event will also highlight landmark reforms such as the Tatak Pinoy Law and CREATE MORE Act, as well as efforts to strengthen industrial capacity, enforce fair trade rules and accelerate green and digital transformation in manufacturing.

“FPI has long stood as the voice of industry” Lee said.

“This year’s summit will not only celebrate that legacy, but push forward a bold agenda for reindustrialization – one that is fair, green and future-ready,” she said further.