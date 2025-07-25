Globe plugs into new subsea cable

Globe yesterday said it is joining the Asia United Gateway (AUG) East, a subsea cable project in the region designed to serve the artificial intelligence (AI) requirements of the future.

MANILA, Philippines — Telco-to-tech giant Globe Telecom Inc. is hooking to another submarine cable system – spanning 8,900 kilometers east of Asia – to cater to the future boom in Philippine data traffic.

The AUG East will link Singapore and Japan with Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea and Taiwan, covering a total distance of 8,900 kilometers.

Globe president and CEO Carl Raymond Cruz said the telco has decided to join the AUG East to expand the country’s digital backbone. He underscored the need to prepare for a demand surge in AI use, which would require telcos like Globe to invest in more capacity.

“This new data superhighway strengthens our nation’s digital backbone. It also gives businesses the scale, speed and reliability they need to compete globally and embrace technologies that can uplift lives and drive inclusive progress for all Filipinos,” Cruz said.

Based on the initial design, the AUG East will be equipped with high-capacity fiber, enabling the telcos integrated with it to process large packets of data in an instant.

The AUG East, once finished, can bring a capacity so high it can stream millions of high-quality videos all at once, without much delay.

The AUG East will cross the western waters of the Philippines, as opposed to the Apricot Cable System – of which telco leader PLDT Inc. is a party of – that runs through the eastern seas.

Cruz said the AUG East is scheduled to be activated by the third quarter of 2029. The consortium building the subsea cable system hired Japanese multinational NEC Corp. to supply the fiber for the project.

Globe will work with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Arteria Networks, Chunghwa Telecom, Dreamline, Telekom Malaysia and Unified National Networks in the project. Their consortium is chaired by Singapore’s Singtel.