Budget deficit widens to P242 billion in June

Keisha Ta-Asan, Marco Luis Beech - The Philippine Star
July 25, 2025 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — The government recorded a wider budget deficit of nearly P242 billion in June, as spending rose faster than revenue collections, reflecting increased public disbursement amid slower earnings growth.

Data from the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) showed that the Marcos administration recorded a budget shortfall of P241.6 billion last month, almost 16 percent wider than the P209.1 billion seen a year ago. It was also 67 percent higher than the P145.1 billion gap recorded in May.

A budget deficit means that the government is spending beyond what it earned from revenue collections, although at a slower pace this time around.

For the six-month period, the budget deficit rose by 25 percent to P765.5 billion from the P613.9 billion last year as spending outpaced revenue growth from January to June.

“The national government’s fiscal performance for the first half of 2025 remained broadly on track due to sustained double-digit growth of tax revenues,” the BTr said. “The year-to-date budget deficit also remained relatively within target, despite accelerated and higher public spending to support economic growth.”

BTr data showed that total revenue collection in June increased by 3.5 percent to P306.9 billion from P296.5 billion in the same month last year, as the sustained growth in tax collections helped offset the impact of last year’s high base.

Most of the revenues were from tax collections at P280.1 billion. On an annual basis, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) saw its haul improve by 16.2 percent to P200.5 billion while the Bureau of Customs (BOC) posted a modest 3.2 percent increase in collection to P77 billion.

The higher BIR take was driven mainly by increases in corporate income tax, value-added tax and personal income tax.

Additional sources of higher revenue came from increased excise tax collections on tobacco, including electronic cigarettes. Higher percentage tax collections from banks and financial institutions also contributed to the agency’s growth performance.

Non-tax revenues in June dropped by 43 percent to P26.8 billion from a year ago. The BTr said this was driven by unusually high remittances recorded in 2024, which created a high base for comparison.

Income generated by the Treasury declined to P16 billion from May’s P83 billion, yet recorded more than double the P7.4 billion in June 2024.

In the first half of 2025, cumulative revenue collections increased by five percent to P2.26 trillion.

On the other hand, government spending in June increased by 8.5 percent to P548.5 billion from P505.6 billion a year ago. Primary expenditures at P491.1 billion accounted for 89.5 percent of the total spending.

