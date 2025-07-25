^

Business

Camarines Sur now open for business, Villafuerte tells global investors

The Philippine Star
July 25, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Camarines Sur is now open for business following its rapid rise from being one of the poorest provinces to an economic powerhouse in the Philippines, its chief executive told a top-level international forum in the UK.

At a forum co-organized by the Philippine Embassy in London and the University College London Centre for Sustainable Business last week, CamSur Governor LRay Villafuerte told policy makers, business leaders, academics and diplomats that the province is now an ideal destination for investors to set up shop via the public-private partnership (PPP) route, especially in   booming sectors like  the development of renewables  and other green ventures amid the global push for decarbonization and the switch to clean energy.

He said CamSur has now made its mark as the country’s renewable energy (RE) capital and its status as a trailblazer of the PPP mode for joint partnerships between local government units (LGUs) and the private sector.

“Camarines Sur is open for business,” said Villafuerte. “We are investor-ready, infrastructure-ready and innovation-ready … and our  provincial government  believes in cutting red tape, not corners. We invite you to partner with us. To grow with us.”

“We are proud to be the renewable energy capital of the Philippines, with several solar, hydro and wind projects underway – including the country’s largest offshore wind farm by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).”

He said “the PPP mode is the perfect route for international investors who want to do business in CamSur as this was the first province in the Philippines to pass a local PPP ordinance – way back in 2010. We created a stable, transparent and investor-friendly environment long before PPP became a national buzzword.”

In addition, he said they are laying fiber networks across the province and  training the youth in AI (artificial intelligence) and digital technologies.  “We are rolling out free WiFi in schools and barangays, and we are turning rural communities into future-ready communities.”

Villafuerte cited that in 2004, CamSur was ranked as the 39th poorest province in the Philippines but has leapfrogged  to be the third richest in terms of assets and the second highest in the country in terms of local revenue generation, based on the latest data from the Bureau of Local Government Finance of the Department of Finance.

He added that PPP is the governing principle of the CamSur government because through this partnership between the government and the private sector, “we are able to unlock innovation and technology, new capital and expertise employment and livelihood, and increased local revenues and services – and ultimately, better lives for our people.”

CAMARINES SUR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos: US trip yielded $21 billion in investment pledges

Marcos: US trip yielded $21 billion in investment pledges

By Jean Mangaluz | 11 hours ago
After concluding his first-ever meeting with US President Donald Trump, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the trip earned...
Business
fbtw
July 22: Fuel prices climb anew on weak peso, US tariff woes

July 22: Fuel prices climb anew on weak peso, US tariff woes

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 days ago
Motorists should brace for another round of fuel price hikes as high as P1.10 per liter starting Tuesday, July 22.
Business
fbtw
DigiPlus seeks fair, fact-based dialogue on online gambling rules

DigiPlus seeks fair, fact-based dialogue on online gambling rules

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
 Digital entertainment company DigiPlus Interactive Corp. has appealed to the government and lawmakers for a rational...
Business
fbtw
Stormy months and energy infrastructure

Stormy months and energy infrastructure

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 1 day ago
The ongoing southwest monsoon or habagat is one of the worst monsoon rains that I can remember in recent years.
Business
fbtw
China pledged more to Philippines than any SEA country but spent the least

China pledged more to Philippines than any SEA country but spent the least

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
China pledged $30 billion in aid to the Philippines since 2015 but delivered just $700 million. Most projects were delayed,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mortgaging our children&rsquo;s future

Mortgaging our children’s future

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
“Some years ago, The Wall Street Journal ran a cartoon that goes to the essence of the matter.
Business
fbtw
MPIC agricultural unit buys out Franklin Baker for P1 billion

MPIC agricultural unit buys out Franklin Baker for P1 billion

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
Tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan is strengthening his foothold in the coconut industry after he acquired Franklin Baker Group of...
Business
fbtw
Fruitas ripe for another record revenue in 2025

Fruitas ripe for another record revenue in 2025

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Fruitas Holdings Inc. of businessman Lester Yu is ripe for another record high revenue in 2025 following its strong showing...
Business
fbtw
Philippines to finesse US tariff

Philippines to finesse US tariff

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
According to economist and former lawmaker Joey Salceda, the recent announcement of US President Donald Trump that the US...
Business
fbtw

Elizabeth Lee named new FPI chairperson

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Federation of Philippine Industrie has named automotive industry executive Elizabeth Lee as its first female chair.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with