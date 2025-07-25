Camarines Sur now open for business, Villafuerte tells global investors

MANILA, Philippines — Camarines Sur is now open for business following its rapid rise from being one of the poorest provinces to an economic powerhouse in the Philippines, its chief executive told a top-level international forum in the UK.

At a forum co-organized by the Philippine Embassy in London and the University College London Centre for Sustainable Business last week, CamSur Governor LRay Villafuerte told policy makers, business leaders, academics and diplomats that the province is now an ideal destination for investors to set up shop via the public-private partnership (PPP) route, especially in booming sectors like the development of renewables and other green ventures amid the global push for decarbonization and the switch to clean energy.

He said CamSur has now made its mark as the country’s renewable energy (RE) capital and its status as a trailblazer of the PPP mode for joint partnerships between local government units (LGUs) and the private sector.

“Camarines Sur is open for business,” said Villafuerte. “We are investor-ready, infrastructure-ready and innovation-ready … and our provincial government believes in cutting red tape, not corners. We invite you to partner with us. To grow with us.”

“We are proud to be the renewable energy capital of the Philippines, with several solar, hydro and wind projects underway – including the country’s largest offshore wind farm by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).”

He said “the PPP mode is the perfect route for international investors who want to do business in CamSur as this was the first province in the Philippines to pass a local PPP ordinance – way back in 2010. We created a stable, transparent and investor-friendly environment long before PPP became a national buzzword.”

In addition, he said they are laying fiber networks across the province and training the youth in AI (artificial intelligence) and digital technologies. “We are rolling out free WiFi in schools and barangays, and we are turning rural communities into future-ready communities.”

Villafuerte cited that in 2004, CamSur was ranked as the 39th poorest province in the Philippines but has leapfrogged to be the third richest in terms of assets and the second highest in the country in terms of local revenue generation, based on the latest data from the Bureau of Local Government Finance of the Department of Finance.

He added that PPP is the governing principle of the CamSur government because through this partnership between the government and the private sector, “we are able to unlock innovation and technology, new capital and expertise employment and livelihood, and increased local revenues and services – and ultimately, better lives for our people.”