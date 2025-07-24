^

Marcos: US trip yielded $21 billion in investment pledges

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 24, 2025 | 2:49pm
US President Donald Trump meets with Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 22, 2025. US President Donald Trump voiced confidence Tuesday at reaching a trade deal with the Philippines as he welcomed his counterpart Ferdinand Marcos to the White House.
MANILA, Philippines — After concluding his first-ever meeting with US President Donald Trump, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the trip earned the Philippines more than $21 billion in investment pledges. 

During his trip, Marcos met with several other business leaders in the healthcare, infrastructure and semiconductor industries. 

“We return to the Philippines with over $21 billion in investment pledges that have the potential to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs for Filipinos within our country,” Marcos said. 

Aside from private sector commitments, the president also reported that the US government has pledged $15 million for private sector development in the Luzon Economic Corridor Initiative, as well as another $48 million in foreign assisted projects. 

Though the Philippines secured only a marginal cut in U.S. tariffs—from 20% to 19%—Marcos described the visit as fruitful. The lowered rate is still higher than the original 17% tariff rate Trump announced. 

“I conveyed to President Trump that we remain positive about the future of PH-US trade, including investment relations, especially in the context of economic security and a fair, balanced reciprocal trade. We expressed our commitment to continue engaging his team to further bolster PH-US ties and strengthen Philippines' economic security,” Marcos said. 

What are investment pledges? Investment pledges are non-binding commitments made by companies or governments to invest in a country or project, often following high-level diplomatic or trade missions.

While not guaranteed, such pledges signal investor interest and are typically followed by further negotiations and feasibility studies before turning into actual investments.

On tariffs. In a press briefing, Secretary Frederick Go, Marcos’ economic czar, said the U.S. tariffs were applied universally and did not single out the Philippines.

He added that the 19% tariff rate was among the lowest in Southeast Asia. This would still be able to attract foreign investment into the country, Go said.

