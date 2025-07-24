^

Groups push for tech-driven checks vs unauthorized gambling platforms

Philstar.com
July 24, 2025
Photo of an individual engaging in an online gambling site.
Canva photos

MANILA, Philippines — Instead of a total shutdown, consumer advocacy groups are urging the government to adopt smarter, technology-driven methods to combat illegal online gambling.

The advocacy groups warned that an outright ban may only push those legitimate gaming platforms to operate underground and out of reach for government regulation.

In their statement, Bantay Konsyumer, Kalsada, Kuryente and Konsyumer at Mamamayan emphasized the need for stronger digital regulation supported by advanced governance tools, instead of blanket prohibitions that could lead to more harmful and untraceable underground gambling activities.

“Public concerns about the dangers of gambling are valid,” said Atty. Karry Sison, BK3 Convenor. “But banning online gambling outright won’t solve the problem. Many of these sites operate offshore and beyond the reach of our laws, continuing to spread harmful software and steal user data.”

Sison highlighted the government’s efforts to block thousands of illegal gambling websites, but noted the persistent re-emergence of these platforms under new domains and hosted on offshore servers.

“You shut one site today and another one replaces it tomorrow. We need smarter systems that proactively detect and stop these operations before they reach consumers. This is not just a gambling issue — it’s a cybersecurity issue,” she stressed.

Both BK3 and KM expressed concern over unregulated gambling sites becoming gateways to fraud, exploitation, and other forms of criminal activity due to the lack of oversight. They argued that banning regulated platforms would not eliminate the risks but rather shift them to more hidden and less manageable spaces.

KM Convenor Danilo Lorenzo DeLos Santos also pointed to the potential of digital financial tools, particularly e-wallets, in tracking and disrupting suspicious behavior linked to online gambling.

“E-wallets are used by millions of Filipinos every day. With the proper regulatory framework, these tools can identify red flags like frequent betting, underage users, or unusual account activity,” he said. “Technology can empower our regulators to respond faster and more effectively.”

The groups are also calling on lawmakers to reassess proposed legislation that seeks to completely outlaw online gambling and instead focus on implementing a high-tech, data-informed regulatory framework to tackle the problem at its roots.

