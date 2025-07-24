Most Filipino online gamblers want regulation, not ban â€“ study

^

Most Filipino online gamblers want regulation, not ban – study

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 24, 2025 | 6:51am
Online gamblers in the Philippines oppose a total crackdown on their games, fearing it may push them into illegal sites, a new study shows.
MANILA, Philippines — A majority of Filipino online gamblers favor stricter regulation over a nationwide ban on gambling platforms, according to a new study by research firm The Fourth Wall.

The study, which surveyed over 1,000 online gamblers in major Philippine urban areas, found that 53% of respondents oppose banning regulated online gambling altogether. Instead, players called for “better regulations” to “create a safer playing environment and prevent the proliferation of unregulated gambling platforms.”

According to the report, 75% of respondents believe a ban on regulated online gambling would simply push users toward illegal and unregulated foreign sites.

Meanwhile, 80% expressed support for banning unregulated platforms to reduce scams and prevent addiction, especially among vulnerable groups.

The report highlighted a 76% surge in online gambling scams on unregulated platforms, with Facebook identified as a major channel used by scammers.

John Bae, research director at The Fourth Wall, said the findings reflect users’ strong preference for safety and consumer protection through regulation.

Regulation backed, but knowledge gap remains

The study found that 73% of players support oversight from institutions like the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR), though 34% admitted they were unsure of PAGCOR’s full responsibilities—underscoring the need for clearer public education on the agency’s role.

The surge in online gambling adoption after the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly boosted revenue.

Gross gaming revenues in 2024 alone reached P410 billion, highlighting the sector’s growing economic footprint and the urgency for informed regulatory policy, according to the report.

The study also noted that e-wallets, especially GCash, were seen as useful tools for promoting responsible gambling due to their built-in age and identity checks. Users also credited the platforms for helping them monitor and control spending.

Policymakers divided on total ban

Lawmakers and government officials, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., have voiced concerns over the social costs of online gambling, citing links to addiction, family breakdown and financial hardship.

Several senators have proposed legislation to outlaw online gambling nationwide, pointing to increased access among minors and the rise in gambling-related family issues.

Other government officials and industry groups, however, argue that a complete ban would eliminate more than 50,000 jobs, worsen consumer protection by pushing players toward illegal platforms, and significantly slash government revenues.

In addition to political debate, the clergy—long regarded as the moral compass of the predominantly Roman Catholic nation—has also condemned online gambling as a "public health crisis." — Ian Laqui

