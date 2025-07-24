SMC completes buyout of Landbankâ€™s Meralco shares

^

Business

SMC completes buyout of Landbank’s Meralco shares

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
July 24, 2025 | 12:00am
SMC completes buyout of Landbank's Meralco shares
In a regulatory filing yesterday, SMC confirmed an InsiderPH report that subsidiary San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp. (SMGP) purchased about 43.23 million common shares of Meralco.


17 years In the making

MANILA, Philippines — Billionaire Ramon Ang’s San Miguel Corp. (SMC) has acquired Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank)’s 3.8-percent stake in Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) of tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan for P3.9 billion.

In a regulatory filing yesterday, SMC confirmed an InsiderPH report that subsidiary San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp. (SMGP) purchased about 43.23 million common shares of Meralco.

“Such shares were transacted in the Philippine Stock Exchange this morning through the deed of absolute sale, which contained the terms and conditions mutually determined by and acceptable to both parties,” SMC said.

This marks the completion of a long-delayed transaction following the Court of Appeals’ decision regarding the share purchase agreement executed between Landbank and SMGP in December 2008.

In its ruling, the court said Landbank breached its obligation to sell the Meralco shares to SMGP, thereby ordering the completion of the transaction.

“This was a long-delayed transaction, which traces back all the way to 2008. And with the current price of Meralco, it would be attractive for any investor, not just RSA (Ang),” said Luis Limlingan, head of sales at Regina Capital Development Corp.

Meralco shares closed at P545 apiece yesterday. At this price, SMGP’s stake in Meralco will amount to about P23.56 billion.

“Technically, SMC’s P3.9 billion stake in Meralco has grown more than fivefold, making the potential exit a logical move from a capital allocation perspective,” Seedbox Securities assistant manager Jayniel Carl Manuel told The STAR.

Should SMGP decide to divest its stake in Meralco, he said proceeds could be allocated toward high-impact projects or strategic investments.

“While some initial concerns about market uncertainty had suggested possible selling pressure on Meralco shares, a well-communicated statement could actually add positive momentum,” Manuel said.

“A clear statement from SMC outlining the rationale and future plans would help reinforce market confidence and minimize speculation,” he said.

MERALCO

SMC
Recommended
