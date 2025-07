LIST: Flights canceled on July 23

MANILA, Philippines — Several flights have been canceled on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, due to bad weather caused by the southwest monsoon (habagat), according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported that as of 5 a.m. a total of 50 flights have been grounded by various airlines.

Here are the flights disrupted on July 23:

Philippine Airlines

•PR 2808: Davao – Manila

•PR 2771: Manila – Panglao

•PR 2772: Panglao – Manila

•PR 2133: Manila – Bacolod

•PR 2134: Bacolod – Manila

•PR 2527: Manila - Cagayan De Oro

•PR 2528: Cagayan - De Oro Manila

•PR 300: Manila - Hong Kong

•PR 301: Hong Kong – Manila

Cebgo

•DG 6113: Manila – Naga

•DG 6114: Naga – Manila

•DG 6501: Cebu - Manila

Cebu Pacific Air

•5J 192: Manila - Cauayan

•5J 193: Cauayan – Manila

•5J 325: Manila - Bicol

•5J 326: Bicol – Manila

•5J 373: Manila - Roxas

•5J 374: Roxas – Manila

•5J 381: Manila - Cagayan De Oro

•5J 382: Cagayan De Oro – Manila

•5J 404: Manila - Laoag

•5J 405: Laoag – Manila

•5J 473: Manila – Bacolod

•5J 474: Bacolod – Manila

•5J 485: Manila - Bacolod

•5J 486: Bacolod - Manila

•5J 504: Manila - Tuguegarao

•5J 505: Tuguegarao - Manila

•5J 513: Manila - San Jose (Mindoro)

•5J 514: San Jose (Mindoro) - Manila

•5J 563: Manila - Cebu

•5J 625: Manila - Dumaguete

•5J 626: Dumaguete - Manila

•5J 627: Manila - Dumaguete

•5J 628: Dumaguete - Manila

•5J 643: Manila - Puerto Princesa

•5J 644: Puerto Princesa - Manila

•5J 649: Manila - Tacloban

•5J 650: Tacloban - Manila

•5J 781: Manila – Ozamis

•5J 782: Ozamis - Manila

•5J 853: Manila - Zamboanga

•5J 854: Zamboanga - Manila

•5J 791: Manila - Butuan

•5J 792: Butuan - Manila

•5J 901: Manila - Caticlan

•5J 902: Caticlan – Manila

CAAP advised passengers to coordinate directly with their airlines for real-time flight updates, rebooking options, or refund processes.

The agency is closely monitoring weather conditions and remains in constant coordination with airline operators and airport authorities to prioritize passenger safety.