Marcos woos US investors to Philippines

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
July 23, 2025 | 12:00am
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on July 22, 2025
Investment funds, semiconductor firms

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos met with representatives of several American companies in Washington as part of his effort to enhance the relationship between the Philippines and its traditional ally the United States.

The business meetings took place last Monday, the second day of his three-day official visit to the US.

Malacañang has yet to release details on the topics tackled during the meetings.

Marcos met with executives of leading investment firms Cerberus, I Squared and KKR & Co. Inc. “to deepen the Philippines’ economic ties with the US,” according to a Facebook post by Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM).

Cerberus is an alternative investment adviser with about $65 billion in assets across complementary credit, private equity and real estate platforms.

I Squared develops investment platforms in infrastructure while KKR & Co. Inc. is a global company that invests across private markets in every asset class.

The President also had an engagement with top executives of the Semiconductor Industry Association, a group that aims to strengthen US leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design and research.

In a recent press briefing, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez noted that the semiconductor industry constitutes more than half or 56.6 percent of the Philippines’ total exports.

The country is also host to more than 500 electronics and semiconductor firms, including major US firms.

Marcos also had a meeting with the Philippines’ global infrastructure partners, including those who are planning to expand their investments in the country.

The meeting took place more than a year after the Philippines, US and Japan launched the Luzon Economic Corridor, which will support connectivity among Subic Bay, Clark, Manila and Batangas.

The President also had a working lunch with John Starcher, president and chief executive officer of Bon Secours Mercy Health, a healthcare provider that operates hospitals and clinical sites in the US and Ireland.

According to RTVM, Bon Secours Mercy Health is the fifth largest Catholic health system in the US and the largest non-profit private provider in Ireland.

In a speech delivered before leaving for the US, Marcos said his top priority for his visit is to push for greater economic engagement, particularly through trade and investment between the two countries.

“As with my previous visits to different countries, I expect to meet with business leaders to explore business opportunities that will help to grow our economy even more,” the President said last Sunday.

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
