BSP tightens disqualification rules for bank execs

In BSP Circular 1216 approved by the Monetary Board on May 22, the central bank amended Section 138 of the Manual of Regulations for Banks (MORB) and Section 137-Q of the Manual of Regulations for Non-Bank Financial Institutions.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has further tightened its corporate governance rules by expanding the grounds for disqualifying directors and officers of banks and other financial institutions.

This is to reinforce the watch listing and disqualification process for individuals deemed unfit to lead BSP-supervised institutions.

Under the updated rule, individuals who voluntarily submit an irrevocable sworn commitment to permanently inhibit themselves from owning or managing any BSP-supervised financial institution will now be automatically classified as permanently disqualified.

This new provision adds to a long list of grounds for permanent disqualification, which includes final convictions for crimes involving dishonesty or breach of trust, insolvency and administrative liabilities leading to removal from office.

The circular also clarified that in cases initiated by the BSP which result in a final court conviction for violations of banking laws or crimes involving dishonesty or breach of trust, the Office of the General Counsel and Legal Services will recommend the permanent disqualification of the individuals involved.

Their names will be included in Disqualification File “A,” which serves as the BSP’s internal watchlist of individuals permanently barred from holding officer or director positions in any BSP-supervised financial institution.

These updates align with the BSP’s broader reforms to enhance regulatory oversight, improve risk management practices, and promote ethical leadership in the Philippine banking and financial sector.

In the MORB, the BSP said that the fitness and propriety of the board of directors and management significantly influence and shape the quality of corporate governance in a financial institution.

“The policy aims to further promote the integrity of the financial system and better protect the interest of the public,” the central bank said.

The circular takes effect 15 calendar days after publication in the Official Gazette or a newspaper of general circulation.