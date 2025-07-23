^

Business

Positive sentiment buoys PSEi

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 23, 2025 | 12:00am
Positive sentiment buoys PSEi
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rose for a third consecutive session, inching up by 0.05 percent or 2.95 points to end at 6,355.69.
Pixabay / File

MANILA, Philippines — Market sentiment remained positive despite bad weather, with investors keeping a close watch on developments of President Marcos’ ongoing trip in the United States.

The broader All Shares index also finished slightly higher, improving by 0.1 percent or 3.76 points to settle at 3,757.20.

“PSEi remained above the 6,350 mark, holding modest gains as sentiment showed slight improvement despite lower than usual market volume,” Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital said.

“Technical setups hint at renewed confidence while still cautious after last week’s dip, most likely awaiting the development of the trade discussions in Washington this week and upcoming corporate earnings,” Limlingan said.

Sectoral gauges were dominated by those in the green, led by mining and oil which posted a 0.9-percent increase.

Holding firms and services, on the other hand, were the session’s losers, declining by 0.61 percent and 0.13 percent, respectively.

Trading weakened as total value turnover thinned to P5.01 billion from the previous day’s P5.79 billion.

Market breadth managed to stay positive as advancers edged out decliners in a tight contest, 97 to 96, while 45 issues were unchanged.

DigiPlus emerged as the most actively traded stock, losing by 1.1 percent to P19.78 per share, followed by BPI which surged by 1.51 percent to P127.80 and SM investments which fell by 1.02 percent to P828.50.

