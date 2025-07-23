PSE, SEC finalizing rules for planned GPDR launch

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are finalizing the rules and regulations for the planned launch of the Global Philippine Depositary Receipts (GPDR).

PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon said the company is working closely with the SEC in coming up with regulations for the trading of GPDRs following the PSE’s submission of its initial proposed rules early this year.

“We received comments from the SEC end of May and they’re working to address those comments. So it’s still an ongoing process to finish the rules to govern the GPDRs,” Monzon said.

Once finalized, the PSE will issue the rules to govern the listing, trading, clearing and settlement of GPDR.

GPDR is a peso-denominated instrument that represent economic, but not voting, interest in foreign-listed securities, with an option to convert to the underlying shares.

The listing and trading of GPDR are intended to provide local investors investment opportunities outside the Philippine market and allow them to build a globally diversified portfolio.

Aside from the GPDR, the PSE is also planning to launch derivatives and is actively engaging with other exchanges and foreign market participants to support the development of a derivatives market in the country.

“The other product that we’re thinking about is basically introducing a derivative product like the PSE index futures. We are working together with the other exchanges which have very extensive experience in derivatives to help us in our journey here. But that’s something we plan for 2026,” he said.

Monzon said that it is important to have a regulatory framework first to ensure a successful launch of derivatives.

“And that’s something that we have to work together with the SEC. On one hand, we’re glad that the CMEPA (Capital Markets Efficiency Promotion Act) has introduced a very specific provision expanding the definition of securities to include other securities, in addition to stocks,” Monzon said.

“I guess depository receipts and derivatives should be covered by that. The ambiguity has been addressed by the CMEPA. We just need to really come up with the regulatory framework for the trading, the settlement and I guess investment protection component of the product,” he said.