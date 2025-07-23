^

Business

PSE, SEC finalizing rules for planned GPDR launch

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 23, 2025 | 12:00am
PSE, SEC finalizing rules for planned GPDR launch
PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon said the company is working closely with the SEC in coming up with regulations for the trading of GPDRs following the PSE’s submission of its initial proposed rules early this year.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are finalizing the rules and regulations for the planned launch of the Global Philippine Depositary Receipts (GPDR).

PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon said the company is working closely with the SEC in coming up with regulations for the trading of GPDRs following the PSE’s submission of its initial proposed rules early this year.

“We received comments from the SEC end of May and they’re working to address those comments. So it’s still an ongoing process to finish the rules to govern the GPDRs,” Monzon said.

Once finalized, the PSE will issue the rules to govern the listing, trading, clearing and settlement of GPDR.

GPDR is a peso-denominated instrument that represent economic, but not voting, interest in foreign-listed securities, with an option to convert to the underlying shares.

The listing and trading of GPDR are intended to provide local investors investment opportunities outside the Philippine market and allow them to build a globally diversified portfolio.

Aside from the GPDR, the PSE is also planning to launch derivatives and is actively engaging with other exchanges and foreign market participants to support the development of a derivatives market in the country.

“The other product that we’re thinking about is basically introducing a derivative product like the PSE index futures. We are working together with the other exchanges which have very extensive experience in derivatives to help us in our journey here. But that’s something we plan for 2026,” he said.

Monzon said that it is important to have a regulatory framework first to ensure a successful launch of derivatives.

“And that’s something that we have to work together with the SEC. On one hand, we’re glad that the CMEPA (Capital Markets Efficiency Promotion Act) has introduced a very specific provision expanding the definition of securities to include other securities, in addition to stocks,” Monzon said.

“I guess depository receipts and derivatives should be covered by that. The ambiguity has been addressed by the CMEPA. We just need to really come up with the regulatory framework for the trading, the settlement and I guess investment protection component of the product,” he said.

PSE

SEC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China pledged more to Philippines than any SEA country but spent the least

China pledged more to Philippines than any SEA country but spent the least

By Cristina Chi | 17 hours ago
China pledged $30 billion in aid to the Philippines since 2015 but delivered just $700 million. Most projects were delayed,...
Business
fbtw

A lunatic’s tire story for managers

By Rey Elbo | 1 day ago
A corporate executive parked his luxury car and went into an office building near a mental hospital.
Business
fbtw
Ombudsman suspends GSIS chief, 6 others over P1.4-billion energy deal

Ombudsman suspends GSIS chief, 6 others over P1.4-billion energy deal

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has preventively suspended Government Service Insurance System President Jose Arnulfo Veloso and...
Business
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on July 22 due to habagat

LIST: Flights canceled on July 22 due to habagat

By Jean Mangaluz | 13 hours ago
MANILA
Business
fbtw
Power giants to clash anew in new green energy auction

Power giants to clash anew in new green energy auction

By Brix Lelis | 5 days ago
Some 142 companies, including those backed by the Ayala, Aboitiz, Lopez and San Miguel groups, have landed on the list of...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Grab now supports crypto top-ups

Grab now supports crypto top-ups

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 46 minutes ago
Grab users in the Philippines can now load their GrabPay wallets using cryptocurrency, following a partnership between regional...
Business
fbtw

It’s taxing!!!

By Boo Chanco | 46 minutes ago
It is a case of waking up a sleeping dog.
Business
fbtw
S&P upgrades Meralco outlook to &lsquo;positive&rsquo;

S&P upgrades Meralco outlook to ‘positive’

By Brix Lelis | 46 minutes ago
S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its outlook for Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) to positive from stable, citing the power...
Business
fbtw

Legislators urged to amend CMEPA

By Marianne Go | 46 minutes ago
Cielo Magno, the former Finance undersecretary for fiscal policy and monitoring who has returned to the academe and is currently an associate professor at the University of the Philippines School of Economics, is...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with