Ombudsman suspends GSIS chief, 6 others over P1.4-billion energy deal

Suspended GSIS President Jose Arnulfo Veloso during signing of a Memorandum of Agreement on July 16, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman has preventively suspended Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) President Jose Arnulfo Veloso and six other officials over the state insurer’s P1.4-billion stock purchase from a renewable energy firm.

In a July 11 order, the Ombudsman suspended the officials for six months over alleged grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty and violation of regulations in connection with the GSIS’ investment in AlterEnergy Holdings Corp.

The Ombudsman said there was strong evidence of guilt and warned that the officials’ continued stay in office could “prejudice the investigation” into the complaint against them.

“In order to preserve documents and evidence pertaining to this case which they have control and custody, and to avoid the commission of further malfeasance or misfeasance in office,” the order stated.

According to the Ombudsman, the investment violated GSIS’ Investment Policy Guidelines, noting that the perpetual preferred shares purchased were not listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange at the time of payment.

The shares also failed to meet the minimum market capitalization and exceeded the free float market capitalization cap, the agency said.

It added that the transaction pushed through without the required endorsements from the GSIS Assets and Liabilities Committee and Risk Oversight Committee, which are both necessary for Board of Trustees approval.

ABS-CBN News reported that Juliet Bautista, executive vice president for support services, has been designated officer-in-charge in the interim.