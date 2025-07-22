Two more rate cuts likely â€“ Recto

^

Two more rate cuts likely – Recto

Marco Luis Beech - The Philippine Star
July 22, 2025 | 12:00am
Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto
MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has room to cut interest rates by 50 basis points this year, despite global uncertainties and changing expectations on the policy path of the US Federal Reserve, Finance Secretary Ralph Recto said.

“I think the BSP is clear that we expect a 50-basis-point rate cut all the way till the end of the year,” Recto said, referring to two more 25-basis-point reductions in the second half. “We have room to cut.”

Pressed if he is personally in favor of a rate cut as early as next month, Recto said, “I’m in favor. Two for the year, 25 basis points and 25 basis points.”

BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. earlier signaled the possibility of two more interest rate cuts this year, which could bring the benchmark policy rate down to 4.75 percent from the current level of 5.25 percent.

The central bank has already slashed policy rates by a cumulative 125 basis points since August last year, with the most recent 25-basis-point cut delivered last month. Recto, who is also a member of the Monetary Board, said further easing is likely amid stable inflation.

“As of today’s data, I think inflation is on its way down,” he said. “We just don’t know what happens in the US right now. We will monitor that.”

Headline inflation inched up to 1.4 percent in June from 1.3 percent in May, marking the fourth consecutive month that inflation remained below the central bank’s two to four percent target for the year. This also brought average inflation to 1.8 percent in the first half of 2025.

US inflation has also recently come in hotter than expected, dampening market hopes for aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. But Recto noted that political developments in the US may influence Fed policy.

“Trump wants to change the Fed, right? He wants a rate cut. That’s what happens there,” he said. “But for us, we’re looking at our own inflation data, and so far that looks good.”

Asked whether the Philippines can proceed with monetary easing even if the Fed holds rates steady, Recto said it is possible but it would still depend on external developments.

The finance secretary also said he is more optimistic than concerned about the potential base effects on next year’s inflation, emphasizing that the government’s priority should remain on addressing the daily struggles of Filipinos, such as lowering the price of rice.

The BSP is set to hold its next Monetary Board meeting on Aug. 28.

