Government eyes P200 billion retail bond float in Q3

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
July 22, 2025 | 12:00am
Recto told reporters that National Treasurer Sharon Almanza is preparing the retail bond issuance, which will add to the government’s domestic borrowings for the year.
MANILA, Philippines — The government is planning to raise around P200 billion through retail treasury bonds (RTBs) within the third quarter of the year, Finance Secretary Ralph Recto said.

“Sharon, I think, will issue retail treasury bonds within the quarter,” Recto said.

While the specific terms have yet to be finalized, the finance secretary said the issuance may be around P200 billion, but said details would be confirmed by the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

The planned RTB float forms part of the government’s borrowing program to fund its budget requirements and support various projects. Retail treasury bonds are usually offered to small investors, providing a relatively safe investment option with higher yields than regular savings.

Recto also said that about 20 percent of the upcoming RTB offer would be made available to offshore investors.

I know 20 percent of that is offshore,” he said, adding that the government had already frontloaded some of its offshore borrowings earlier in the year while interest rates were still lower.

Asked if there are any more commercial offshore borrowings planned, Recto deferred to Almanza: “The details, Sharon will know.”

Apart from the RTBs, Recto said the government continues to offer regular short-term debt through treasury bills, amounting to around P50 billion per week.

“We’re (raising) P50 billion a week in the market,” he said.

In February last year, the BTr raised a total of P584.86 billion from the issuance of the 30th tranche of RTBs. The initial offer raised P212.72 billion, while strong demand prompted BTr to accept an additional P372.14 billion in orders nine days later. The total volume exceeded the agency’s P400-billion target.

The government’s borrowing program for this year is set at P2.6 trillion. These borrowings are meant to help fund the government’s budget deficit, which is capped at 5.5 percent of gross domestic product this year or P1.56 trillion.

