Millennials, Gen Z women drive online tax payments

Marco Luis Beech - The Philippine Star
July 21, 2025 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Women aged 29 to 44 led online tax payments this year, making up 40 percent of total income tax filings and highlighting their growing role in the country’s digital tax landscape.

Based on the 2025 edition of the State of Online Taxation by tax compliance platform Taxumo, women who were born between 1981 and 1996 fared the highest in the online tax payments at 40.03 percent.

“This substantial lead reflects how millennials, particularly women, are at the peak of their economic activity. Many are in their prime working years, actively engaged in employment, freelancing or business,” Taxumo said.

“The higher share of female participation may also reflect the growing number of women entering the formal economy,” it added.

Millennial men followed the ranking with a 25.6 percent share.

Among generations, millennials accounted for 66.8 percent of total payments, a decline from 71.2 percent last year, as more Gen Z members joined the pool of online taxpayers, gradually increasing their share.

Payment from those who were born from 1997 to 2012, or the Gen Zs,  increased to 22.1 percent, a growth from 17.9 percent in 2024. 

Taxumo also observed that more women are entering the workforce, with Gen Z women driving up payments, accounting for 13.6 percent. This compares to just 7.9 percent among their male counterparts.

“This gap suggests that young women are entering the workforce and formalizing their income earlier than their male counterparts. This may also reflect broader social trends where young women are more proactive in pursuing financial independence and compliance.”

Taxumo said sectors such as IT services, virtual assistance, online selling and consulting have some of the highest numbers of taxpayers, as many of the individuals from the said industries are now entering the formal tax system.

Meanwhile, Taguig-Pateros in Luzon, Mandaue City in Visayas and West Davao City in Mindanao lead their respective regions as the top sources of annual income taxpayers. These areas reflect the strong presence of business hubs, employment centers and digital professionals.

