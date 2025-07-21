^

Tighter online gaming rules eyed to secure jobs, curb illicit sites

Philstar.com
July 21, 2025 | 6:00am
Photo of an individual engaging in an online gambling site.
MANILA, Philippines — As lawmakers push for tighter controls on online gaming, industry players expressed support for updated rules that protect users while keeping the sector accountable.

“We believe regulation is the path to player protection. It’s the only way to safeguard players, preserve jobs and close the door on illegal, underground platforms that operate without any oversight,” DigiPlus Interactive Corp. Chairman Eusebio Tanco said in a statement on Monday, July 21.

DigiPlus operates BingoPlus, ArenaPlus and GameZone. The company said these platforms already follow many safeguards being proposed by legislators and advocacy groups. 

These include Know-Your-Customer verification processes, age restrictions and tools such as deposit limits, cooling-off periods and self-exclusion options.

The company said it is also expanding its responsible gaming efforts this year through affordability checks, behavioral nudges and mental health support referrals. 

By July, it will roll out in-app community spaces that encourage peer engagement on responsible gaming practices.

DigiPlus said its promotions avoid targeting minors, flaunting wealth or using aggressive tactics.

It is also working with NGOs to boost financial literacy and digital responsibility among players.

"These measures are not reactions to regulatory pressure, but part of a multi-year strategy to build a responsible gaming ecosystem," the company said.

DigiPlus warned against an outright ban, saying it would push users toward black markets that lack safety nets and generate no government revenue.

“With the right rules in place, the Philippines can be a model for safe, transparent online gaming in Asia,” Tanco said. 

“We are ready to work hand-in-hand with regulators, legislators, and community groups to make that vision real,” he added.

Several lawmakers from both chambers of Congress are pushing for stricter regulation or a total ban on online gambling, citing its harmful effects on individuals and families. 

Sens. Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri and Bong Go have filed bills seeking a nationwide ban, while Senate President Chiz Escudero calls for balanced regulation. In the House, Rep. Benny Abante likens online gambling to a “virus” harming Filipino households.

DigiPlus, a Philippine Stock Exchange-listed firm with a growing international footprint, said it remains open to collaborating with policymakers and civil society to shape the future of responsible gaming in the country.

