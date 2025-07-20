DTI, GCash to support digital transformation of MSMEs

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed by the DTI with G-Xchange Inc., which operates GCash, during the MSME Bayanihan Caravan 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has partnered with mobile wallet GCash to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) grow through digital transformation.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed by the DTI with G-Xchange Inc., which operates GCash, during the MSME Bayanihan Caravan 2025.

Through this partnership, the DTI and GCash will work together to make digital tools and financial services more accessible to MSMEs to help them grow, become more resilient and compete in the digital economy.

Trade Undersecretary Blesila Lantayona, who delivered Trade Secretary Cristina Roque’s speech, said the partnership is an important milestone in supporting MSMEs, which comprise 99.5 percent of the country’s businesses and employ 60 percent of the workforce.

“This MOU underscores our commitment to deliver tailored digital business solutions directly to our MSMEs across the country,” she said.

According to Lantayona, the partnership is also expected to help close the digital divide between rural and urban areas and bring opportunities closer to more MSMEs.

“Through this, we are enabling resilience, providing livelihood, opening doors for aspiring entrepreneurs and creating a future where more Filipino businesses can succeed in the digital economy,” Lantayona said.

While MSMEs are the backbone of the Philippine economy, G-Xchange general manager Edgardo Layug Jr. said many of these businesses, especially in rural and underserved areas, still face barriers to accessing the necessary tools to scale, digitize and succeed.

Under the partnership with the DTI, Layug said GCash would introduce tailored digital tools that meet the needs of Filipino MSMEs.

“Through this collaboration with the DTI, DTI regional offices and Go Negosyo Centers, we are not just powering payment transactions, we are ushering in new easy and simple ways for MSMEs to grow, scale and uplift the communities they serve,” Layug said.

Apart from cashless payments, he said GCash would bring other services like credit or capital, savings and insurance closer to MSMEs.

“This is financial inclusion in action, giving every MSME no matter how small or remote, a real chance to participate in and benefit from the digital economy,” Layug said.