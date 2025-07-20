^

Business

DTI, GCash to support digital transformation of MSMEs

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
July 20, 2025 | 12:00am
DTI, GCash to support digital transformation of MSMEs
A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed by the DTI with G-Xchange Inc., which operates GCash, during the MSME Bayanihan Caravan 2025.
Graphic by Philstar / John Villamayor

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has partnered with mobile wallet GCash to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) grow through digital transformation.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed by the DTI with G-Xchange Inc., which operates GCash, during the MSME Bayanihan Caravan 2025.

Through this partnership, the DTI and GCash will work together to make digital tools and financial services more accessible to MSMEs to help them grow, become more resilient and compete in the digital economy.

Trade Undersecretary Blesila Lantayona, who delivered Trade Secretary Cristina Roque’s speech, said the partnership is an important milestone in supporting MSMEs, which comprise 99.5 percent of the country’s businesses and employ 60 percent of the workforce.

“This MOU underscores our commitment to deliver tailored digital business solutions directly to our MSMEs across the country,” she said.

According to Lantayona, the partnership is also expected to help close the digital divide between rural and urban areas and bring opportunities closer to more MSMEs.

“Through this, we are enabling resilience, providing livelihood, opening doors for aspiring entrepreneurs and creating a future where more Filipino businesses can succeed in the digital economy,” Lantayona said.

While MSMEs are the backbone of the Philippine economy, G-Xchange general manager Edgardo Layug Jr. said many of these businesses, especially in rural and underserved areas, still face barriers to accessing the necessary tools to scale, digitize and succeed.

Under the partnership with the DTI, Layug said GCash would introduce tailored digital tools that meet the needs of Filipino MSMEs.

“Through this collaboration with the DTI, DTI regional offices and Go Negosyo Centers, we are not just powering payment transactions, we are ushering in new easy and simple ways for MSMEs to grow, scale and uplift the communities they serve,” Layug said.

Apart from cashless payments, he said GCash would bring other services like credit or capital, savings and insurance closer to MSMEs.

“This is financial inclusion in action, giving every MSME no matter how small or remote, a real chance to participate in and benefit from the digital economy,” Layug said.

GCASH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Metro Manila minimum wage hike takes effect today, July 18

Metro Manila minimum wage hike takes effect today, July 18

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
 The Department of Labor and Employment reminded employers that Friday, July 18, marks the start of the implementation...
Business
fbtw

You are doing a great job

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Some bosses affirm and praise their people who perform well and even reward them. Some bosses are stoic, inarticulate and do not reveal their emotions.
Business
fbtw

A holistic approach

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
The Philippines climbed a spot in the 2025 World Competitiveness Yearbook, taking 51st place out of 69 economies.
Business
fbtw
CMEPA and the 20% tax: What it means for your bank savings
play

CMEPA and the 20% tax: What it means for your bank savings

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
Netizens were in an uproar when banks implemented new tax rates on savings interest.
Business
fbtw
Stocks end 3-day slide

Stocks end 3-day slide

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The local stock market snapped its three-day losing streak, ending the week with slight gains as sentiment got a much-needed...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipina-led group shines bright in global agriculture stage

Filipina-led group shines bright in global agriculture stage

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 40 minutes ago
A Filipina-led advocacy group seeking to educate the Filipino youth on how to address hunger and improve the nation’s...
Business
fbtw
PLDT Group brings FarmTech to Pampanga

PLDT Group brings FarmTech to Pampanga

40 minutes ago
Across many agricultural regions in the Philippines, some smallholder farmers are beginning to adopt technology, but many...
Business
fbtw
HSBC extends funding to climate resilience projects in agriculture

HSBC extends funding to climate resilience projects in agriculture

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 40 minutes ago
Homegrown agriculture technology firm Mayani Philippines will co-implement a project that seeks to improve smallhold farmers...
Business
fbtw
High-zinc rice soon a staple for 35,000 households &ndash; PhilRice

High-zinc rice soon a staple for 35,000 households – PhilRice

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 40 minutes ago
Around 35,000 Filipino households by 2028 will have access to a rice variety that seeks to address zinc deficiency in the...
Business
fbtw

Learning leadership lessons

By Francis J. Kong | 40 minutes ago
Hindsight is always 20/20, and history serves as an invaluable teacher. Reflecting on his career journey, Matthew C. Read offers valuable insights that current and emerging leaders should consider.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with