AboitizPower to build 30-MW BESS in Cebu

Slated for commissioning in the first half of 2026, the project is poised to become one of the first large-scale energy storage systems in Central Visayas.

MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz Power Corp. is building a 30-megawatt hybrid battery energy storage system (BESS) project within the Mactan Economic Zone in Cebu.

It will be developed through East Asia Utilities Corp. (EAUC), a wholly owned subsidiary of AboitizPower.

Financial details have yet to be disclosed.

“This project will allow us to respond to imbalances in real-time, helping the grid absorb fluctuations and minimize disruptions,” AboitizPower Transition Business Group COO for operated assets Aldo Ramos said.

The hybrid BESS facility is expected to ensure the reliability of the power supply amid growing demand from industries, businesses and new locators within the economic zone.

“EAUC has consistently proven its ability to provide crucial ancillary reserves to the Luzon and Visayas grid when needed. The integration of BESS with our existing facility will materially enhance this capability, enabling faster and more efficient responses,” Ramos said.

The company’s hybrid BESS was one of the projects approved by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) in January.

“The EAUC hybrid BESS will help in the stability of the power supply, and more so as the share of variable renewable energy increases in our power mix,” PEZA director-general Tereso Panga said.

A BESS facility stores excess electricity generated during low-demand periods and supplies it back to the grid during peak demand, ensuring the stability and reliability of the transmission network.

Moving forward, Ramos said AboitizPower intends to further invest in a “flexible energy portfolio” in line with efforts to achieve a balanced mix of thermal and renewable power sources.

In another development, AboitizPower has secured approval from the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. for the listing of the first tranche of its P100-billion fixed-rate retail bonds.

The first tranche consists of a principal amount of P20 billion and an oversubscription option of up to P10 billion, offered from June 26 to July 4.

The offer comprises Series A, Series B and Series C bonds with annual interest rates of 5.8846 percent due 2027, 6.2934 percent due 2030 and 6.8572 percent due 2035, respectively.

The proceeds from the issuance will be used for refinancing and early redemption of existing corporate debt.