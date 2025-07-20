Mars Wrigley investing $2 million to boost Antipolo plant

MANILA, Philippines — Confectionery giant Mars Wrigley is pouring in $2 million over the next three years for new equipment and to improve packaging at its regional manufacturing hub in Antipolo.

In a statement, the company said the investment would be used to continuously upgrade infrastructure, packaging and machinery at its Antipolo factory to meet customer demand.

The investment is also intended to improve facilities for the snack company’s employees.

“While we may be measured by financial performance, we also remain guided by our deep commitment to generating positive societal impact, establishing trusted partnerships with stakeholders and investing in opportunities that enable us to grow for the next 100 years. Operating with this balance of purpose and values ensures we sustain and thrive together with the communities we source, produce and employ from,” Mars Wrigley Asia general manager Kalpesh Parmar said.

Last year, Mars Wrigley invested $1 million for a biomass boiler to allow the Antipolo plant to move away from diesel as an energy source and shift to renewable energy through the use of rice husk.

“In the world we want tomorrow, we need a healthy planet where people can thrive. We believe that by making our daily operations more sustainable, our customers and consumers can enjoy our products knowing they are made with the environment in mind,” Mars Wrigley factory director Salazar Maquito said.

Mars Wrigley, which established its presence in the Philippines in 1965, started its manufacturing operations in the country in Pasig. In 1999, it moved its manufacturing operations to Antipolo.

At present, the Antipolo plant produces up to 30 metric tons of chewing gum products such as Doublemint, Juicy Fruit and CoolAir daily.

The bulk or 86 percent of the plant’s output is exported to Southeast Asian countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Laos and Brunei.