DOF to refile DBP, Landbank charter amendments in 20th Congress

A photo of the exterior of the Department of Finance in Manila on January 16, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Finance (DOF) will refile measures seeking to amend the charters of the Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) in the 20th Congress.

Finance Secretary Ralph Recto said the department is still reviewing the reason behind President Marcos’ veto of the proposed DBP charter amendments, but confirmed that both bills are still part of the DOF’s legislative priorities.

“We will refile both measures, hopefully as soon as possible,” Recto said, clarifying that they will reintroduce the bills to the 20th Congress this year.

Earlier in May, President Marcos vetoed the bill amending DBP’s charter, citing that certain provisions are vague, confusing or conflicting with the Constitution. The proposal sought to overhaul DBP’s 27-year-old charter.

The bill designates DBP as the national development policy bank to implement government financing priorities, boost financial market competition, support capital allocation and macroeconomic stability through sector development reforms.

It also seeks to raise DBP’s authorized capital stock to P300 billion from P50 billion, with P32 billion fully paid by the national government and allows government-owned and controlled corporations to invest in its shares.

“We’re studying the reason for the President’s veto on the DBP. The case of DBP is different from that of Landbank,” Recto said.

The Landbank charter amendment failed to reach final approval during the 19th Congress, as it was stalled at second reading in the Senate.

The proposed revisions would raise Landbank’s authorized capital stock to P1 trillion from P200 billion, while maintaining the government’s majority 70-percent stake. The lender would also be allowed to raise funds for long-term development by issuing various debt instruments, capped at ten times its paid-in capital and surplus.

DOF Undersecretary Maria Luwalhati Dorotan-Tiuseco said that under the banks’ current charters, going public or having an initial public offering is not yet permitted.

“The charter needs to be amended to allow them to do that. That’s one of the key features,” she said.