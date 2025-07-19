^

DOF to refile DBP, Landbank charter amendments in 20th Congress

Marco Luis Beech - The Philippine Star
July 19, 2025 | 12:00am
A photo of the exterior of the Department of Finance in Manila on January 16, 2025.
Philstar.com / Jean Mangaluz

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Finance (DOF) will refile measures seeking to amend the charters of the Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) in the 20th Congress.

Finance Secretary Ralph Recto said the department is still reviewing the reason behind President Marcos’ veto of the proposed DBP charter amendments, but confirmed that both bills are still part of the DOF’s legislative priorities.

“We will refile both measures, hopefully as soon as possible,” Recto said, clarifying that they will reintroduce the bills to the 20th Congress this year.

Earlier in May, President Marcos vetoed the bill amending DBP’s charter, citing that certain provisions are vague, confusing or conflicting with the Constitution. The proposal sought to overhaul DBP’s 27-year-old charter.

The bill designates DBP as the national development policy bank to implement government financing priorities, boost financial market competition, support capital allocation and macroeconomic stability through sector development reforms.

It also seeks to raise DBP’s authorized capital stock to P300 billion from P50 billion, with P32 billion fully paid by the national government and allows government-owned and controlled corporations to invest in its shares.

“We’re studying the reason for the President’s veto on the DBP. The case of DBP is different from that of Landbank,” Recto said.

The Landbank charter amendment failed to reach final approval during the 19th Congress, as it was stalled at second reading in the Senate.

The proposed revisions would raise Landbank’s authorized capital stock to P1 trillion from P200 billion, while maintaining the government’s majority 70-percent stake. The lender would also be allowed to raise funds for long-term development by issuing various debt instruments, capped at ten times its paid-in capital and surplus.

DOF Undersecretary Maria Luwalhati Dorotan-Tiuseco said that under the banks’ current charters, going public or having an initial public offering is not yet permitted.

“The charter needs to be amended to allow them to do that. That’s one of the key features,” she said.

Renewing old ties?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
BBM is visiting Washington DC from Sunday to Tuesday next week. The visit comes shortly after Trump announced an increase in the tariff for Philippine products entering the US, from 17 to 20 percent.
CMEPA and the 20% tax: What it means for your bank savings
play

CMEPA and the 20% tax: What it means for your bank savings

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Netizens were in an uproar when banks implemented new tax rates on savings interest.
'Economy expanded in Q2'

‘Economy expanded in Q2’

By Marco Luis Beech | 1 day ago
Finance Secretary Ralph Recto expressed optimism that the Philippine economy performed better in the second quarter compared...
Marcos OKs private sector help to run North-South Commuter Railway

Marcos OKs private sector help to run North-South Commuter Railway

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., through the Economic and Development Council, has approved a public-private partnership for...
Dennis Uy's Phoenix selling Cebu gas station to Top Line

Dennis Uy’s Phoenix selling Cebu gas station to Top Line

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. of Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy is offloading its Cebu gasoline station to newly listed...
Jollibee eyes expansion in Alberta, Canada

Jollibee eyes expansion in Alberta, Canada

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Jollibee Group is exploring further growth opportunities in Canada as part of its broader expansion plans in North A...
BIR attains collection target, rakes in P1.5 trillion in H1

BIR attains collection target, rakes in P1.5 trillion in H1

By Marco Luis Beech | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) generated P1.5 trillion in revenues in the first half, driven by strong performance in...
Former BSP chief returns to AUB board

Former BSP chief returns to AUB board

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
Former Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas governor Felipe Medalla has been reappointed as an independent director of Asia United...
AppleOne forays into renewable energy with Zamboanga solar farm

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Cebu-based builder AppleOne Group is making its entry into the clean energy space with the development of its first solar farm, set to be fully operational in September.
DBP raises P8.2 billion to back government projects

DBP raises P8.2 billion to back government projects

By Marco Luis Beech | 1 hour ago
The state-owned Development Bank of the Philippines has successfully raised P8.2 billion through its latest bond issuance,...
