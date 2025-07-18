^

Game firms: Tighter online gambling regulations, not an outright ban

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 18, 2025 | 1:04pm
Photo of an individual engaging in an online gambling site.
Canva photos

MANILA, Philippines — Several licensed gaming operators have united to oppose recent legislative moves seeking a total ban on online gambling, advocating instead for tighter regulations to protect consumers and preserve the industry.

In a joint statement, 14 online gaming operators said that an outright ban would only push players into unregulated gaming. 

“Prohibition does not erase online gaming. It only erases the safeguards that protect the Filipino people. The reality is clear: players will continue to play. The choice is whether they do so on secure, licensed platforms that follow regulations, or on black-market sites that answer to no one,” they said. 

The companies say that there are already strict protections in the Philippines, including multi-factor authentication, a check against the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.’s (PAGCOR) list of people restricted from gambling, age restrictions, self-exclusion tools, and more. 

The online gambling firms also point to the gaming revenue that they have brought in for PAGCOR, which reached P54 billion in 2024. 

“Let’s be clear: the real enemy is not regulated gaming. It is the rise of illegal operators who put profits over Filipino welfare. Legal operators do not fear tougher rules, they welcome them. What they fear is surrendering our digital future to the black market,” the operators said. 

The firms said that they were willing to fully cooperate with the government to ensure that online gambling remains secure and transparent. 

The operators who signed the joint-statement include: World Platinum Technologies Inc, AB Leisure Exponent Inc., Total Gamezone Xtreme Inc., Gamemaster Integrated Inc, Lucky Taya Gaming Corp., Stotsenberg Leisure Park & Hotel Corporation, Igo Digital High Technology Inc., Megabet Corp., Gavin Ventures Inc., Gotech Entertainment Inc, Meta Interactive Software Solutions Inc., Nextstage Entertainment Inc., Webzoid System Solutions Corporation and Trojan Wells Entertainment Corp. 

Several lawmakers have filed a measure seeking a total ban on online gambling, citing numerous cases of Filipinos falling into financial ruin. 

