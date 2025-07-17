Stricter regulations on online gambling urgedÂ 

Stricter regulations on online gambling urged

Last year, the online gambling industry reportedly generated around P50 billion in revenue.

MANILA, Philippines — A local advocacy group is calling on the government to strengthen regulations on online gambling, emphasizing the need for stricter and clearer policies rather than an outright ban.

In a statement, CitizenWatch stressed the importance of implementing well-defined and stringent policies to protect the public — especially the youth — from the dangers and adverse effects of e-gambling.

Orlando Oxales, lead convenor of CitizenWatch, acknowledged the negative impacts of e-gambling, including mental health issues, addiction, and the financial struggles of individuals affected by online gambling.

“Calls for a total ban on online gaming are understandable given the rising public concern. But banning isn’t the answer. It creates more problems than it solves,” said Oxales.

He explained that a blanket ban could drive the industry underground, where illegal operations would flourish without government oversight, putting players at greater risk of exploitation by unregulated offshore operators.

Oxales recommended the implementation of stricter and clearer regulations focused on more rigorous licensing procedures, robust age verification rules, and effective consumer protection mechanisms.

“What we need is stricter, smarter regulation — clear rules, modern tools and responsible enforcement that protect our people while preserving public benefit,” he added.

Oxales also emphasized the importance of leveraging technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), to prevent minors from accessing online gambling platforms. He highlighted the need for operational transparency among gambling operators and stronger cybersecurity to guard against fraud and misuse of player data.

“Let’s be clear: Abuse must be stopped. But prohibition is a blunt tool. Precision regulation is more effective — and more sustainable,” he said.

Last year, the online gambling industry reportedly generated around P50 billion in revenue, which has been allocated to national programs such as universal healthcare, sports development and drug rehabilitation.

According to Oxales, a total ban on online gambling could result in revenue losses of up to P100 billion this year.

In line with this, CitizenWatch urged government agencies such as the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), the Ad Standards Council, and lawmakers to craft a comprehensive policy framework that addresses the rapid growth of the e-gambling industry while safeguarding public welfare.

Meanwhile, FinTech Alliance Philippines, a group representing major e-wallet companies in the country, expressed support for stricter regulations — a position also backed by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian.

Gatchalian earlier filed a bill seeking to tighten regulations on e-gambling to protect Filipino players from its harmful effects.

Additionally, 14 online gaming operators opposed the proposed e-gambling ban and instead advocated for stronger regulation of the industry. These operators include World Platinum Technologies Inc., AB Leisure Exponent Inc., Total Gamezone Xtreme Inc., Gamemaster Integrated Inc., Lucky Taya Gaming Corp., Stotsenberg Leisure Park & Hotel Corp., Igo Digital High Technology Inc., Megabet Corp., Gavin Ventures Inc., Gotech Entertainment Inc., Meta Interactive Software Solutions Inc., Nextstage Entertainment Inc., Webzoid System Solutions Corp. and Trojan Wells Entertainment Corp.