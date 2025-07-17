^

SM further commits to reduce plastic waste

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 17, 2025 | 12:00am
SM Investments Corp., (SMIC) the parent company of the conglomerate led by the Sy family, has created a working group committee that convenes and conducts regular dialogues to enjoin different businesses across the group to incorporate plastic reduction into their respective sustainability roadmaps.
MANILA, Philippines —  The SM Group is reinforcing its commitment to reduce plastic waste as a shared responsibility across its business units.

The move is in support of the Extended Producer Responsibility Act of 2022, which requires companies to take responsibility for the recovery of their plastic packaging products and to pursue waste management programs.

“While plastic plays a crucial role in modern life, its convenience often contributes to a throwaway culture, leading to one of our planet’s most pressing environmental challenges,” SMIC head of investor relations and sustainability Timothy Daniels said. 

“We understand the importance of waste recovery and recycling not only as part of our sustainable business vision but also as a social and legal obligation. SM’s approach is both practical and actionable,” he said.

SM Markets, the group’s umbrella brand for SM Supermarket, SM Hypermarket and Savemore, has ushered in greener retail practices in encouraging the use of eco-bags over single-use plastics since 2007. 

Last year alone, SM Markets sold 19 million green bags, equivalent to around 42 million plastic bags avoided. 

Watsons Philippines, one of SM Retail’s affiliates, has also transitioned 81 percent of its stores to using paper bags instead of single-use plastics. 

Over 2,140 retail stock-keeping units also fall under Watsons’ sustainable choices category, which includes products classified as clean beauty, better ingredients, better packaging and refills. 

Goldilocks Bakeshop Inc., one of SM’s portfolio investments, for its part, has reduced the size of ribbons used in each of their packaging leading to a reduction of 7,000 kilograms of plastics annually.

The group’s logistics business, 2GO Group Inc., meanwhile, has taken deliberate steps to reduce plastic use by transitioning to environmentally friendly packaging. 

2GO’s shipping operations now utilize 100 percent recyclable, reusable and biodegradable packaging materials.

Integrated property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc. likewise committed to foster much-needed infrastructure that will help support and maintain plastic waste management strategies across its businesses. 

SM Prime has equipped its properties with materials recovery facilities as well as standardized waste segregation systems across all malls and developments.  

