Unicapital launches first trader rewards program

UTrade, the official online stock trading arm of USI, is engineered for both beginner and experienced traders. With real-time market data, a sleek and customizable interface, and robust educational support, it’s more than a platform – UTrade is your partner for growth.

MANILA, Philippines — Unicapital Securities Inc. (USI), one of the country’s premier brokerage firms under the Unicapital Group, is changing the game for Filipino investors with the launch of UTrade’s Loyal Traders Rewards Program. This is the first-ever loyalty program made especially for Philippine retail stock traders.

This pioneering initiative will run until Dec. 31, 2025. It lets UTrade users earn rewards for something they’re already doing: trading. Whether you’re a first-time investor taking your initial steps in the market or a seasoned trader chasing the next breakout stock, every buy or sell worth P10,000 earns you points that convert into Giftaway eGift credits, which are redeemable across a wide selection of lifestyle, retail, food and travel brands.

“We want to properly recognize our clients’ trust in us. The Loyal Traders Rewards Program is our way of saying thank you with something fun, fulfilling, and uniquely rewarding,” said Ben Thomas Pañares, president and CEO of USI.