^

Business

DICT on Konektadong Pinoy Bill: Cybersecurity, oversight remain 'non-negotiable'

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 16, 2025 | 5:52pm
DICT on Konektadong Pinoy Bill: Cybersecurity, oversight remain 'non-negotiable'
File photo of a laptop user with graphics representing Wi-Fi connection.
Image by methodshop from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The Konektadong Pinoy Bill won’t allow foreign-controlled entities to gain access to the country’s internet systems without proper vetting, the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) said.

The measure, already approved by Congress, has been criticized for “loopholes” that may let foreign-controlled entities participate without adequate government scrutiny or robust safeguards against harmful players.

“The DICT, in coordination with national security agencies, will ensure that no foreign-controlled entity gains access to critical digital infrastructure without undergoing multi-layered vetting and continuous monitoring,” the agency said in a July 16 statement.

Under Section 8, the bill subjects foreign entities to the Foreign Investments Act of 1991 and the Public Service Act if they intend to operate in the country’s data transmission sector.

The bill defines data transmission as the method by which messages and files are transferred between devices using communication channels such as the internet or physical cables.

Now awaiting the president’s signature, the measure aims to spur competition among service providers to lower data and internet costs in the Philippines.

Lawmakers say one way to achieve this is by scrapping the requirement for a legislative franchise in specific parts of the data transmission industry, easing market entry for new providers.

A network segment is any part of the infrastructure that carries data between locations — from the core or backbone, through the “middle mile” that runs across local or regional networks, to the “last mile,” which directly connects to end users.

However, the DICT stressed that national security remains a “non-negotiable priority.” It added that the bill is designed to help bridge the digital divide by expanding connectivity to far-flung areas.

“But backbone and core infrastructure remain governed by existing ownership and security laws, including the Public Service Act and Cybercrime Prevention Act,” DICT said. 

RELATED: ‘Konektadong Pinoy favors satellite firms’

On the concern of congressional franchise, the DICT said it won’t be applied to telecommunication companies. 

“The removal of the franchise requirement for certain data transmission segments was carefully deliberated to accelerate deployment in underserved areas, especially in remote provinces. It does not apply to telcos,” it added. 

Entities will still need to obtain the proper permits, pass security reviews and comply with oversight from the DICT and the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), the statement read.

The bill proposing “open access” to the middle and last mile of data transmission has drawn cybersecurity concerns, as it allows companies to share networks rather than build their own to lower costs. The DICT, however, said deregulation would not be pursued at the expense of security or public welfare.

“We reaffirm our core objective: to make the internet a right, not a privilege,” the DICT said.

RELATED: Government urged to tighten IRR of Konektadong Pinoy Act

The agency also argued that the proposed legislation actually “modernizes and strengthens” the NTC’s oversight powers to “respond faster and more effectively to digital-age challenges.” 

The DICT said that the bill’s implementing rules and regulations (IRR) are already being drafted to give the NTC “teeth” as a regulator, instead of leaving it as a mere “passive licensing body.”

While consultations with legal experts and civil society groups are ongoing, the agency said it welcomes further proposals to improve connectivity and narrow the digital divide.

DATA TRANSMISSION

DICT

INTERNET

KONEKTADONG PINOY ACT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Same old story

By Boo Chanco | 20 hours ago
BBM is facing a big test on how much he has learned from this year’s big public outcry against the large-scale looting of the national budget by his allies in Congress.
Business
fbtw
SM unlikely to add new listing for now

SM unlikely to add new listing for now

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
The Sy family’s SM Group is far from adding a new member to its impressive roster of publicly listed companies, with...
Business
fbtw
BSP mulls tougher rules for digital-centric banks

BSP mulls tougher rules for digital-centric banks

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 20 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is drafting new rules to assess and regulate traditional banks that operate primarily...
Business
fbtw
Remittances improve to $13.7 billion in 5 months

Remittances improve to $13.7 billion in 5 months

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 20 hours ago
Cash remittances from overseas Filipino workers grew by three percent year-on-year to $13.77 billion in the first five months...
Business
fbtw
MPTC&rsquo;s Vietnam unit to build $1.5 billion toll road

MPTC’s Vietnam unit to build $1.5 billion toll road

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 20 hours ago
The Vietnamese affiliate of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. is pursuing a $1.5-billion project covering three districts...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vapes push excise tax collection to P135 billion in H1

Vapes push excise tax collection to P135 billion in H1

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 20 hours ago
Vape products are slowly making significant tax contributions as they push excise tax collection 10 percent higher to P135...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines can grow 6.8% annually, become middle-class society by 2040&rsquo;

‘Philippines can grow 6.8% annually, become middle-class society by 2040’

By Louella Desiderio | 20 hours ago
The Philippine economy can grow by close to seven percent per year and become a middle-class society by 2040 if it fully implements...
Business
fbtw
BDO ends sustainability bond offer ahead of schedule

BDO ends sustainability bond offer ahead of schedule

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 20 hours ago
BDO Unibank Inc. has cut short the offer period for its latest peso-denominated ASEAN sustainability bonds ahead of schedule,...
Business
fbtw
BOI-approved manufacturing investments surge 165% in H1

BOI-approved manufacturing investments surge 165% in H1

By Louella Desiderio | 20 hours ago
Investment commitments for manufacturing projects cleared by the Board of Investments surged by 165 percent in the first...
Business
fbtw
Nvidia says it will resume sales of 'H20' AI chips to China
play

Nvidia says it will resume sales of 'H20' AI chips to China

By Matthew Walsh | 20 hours ago
US tech giant Nvidia said on Tuesday it will resume sales of its H20 artificial intelligence chips to China, after Washington...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with