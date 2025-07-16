DICT on Konektadong Pinoy Bill: Cybersecurity, oversight remain 'non-negotiable'

MANILA, Philippines — The Konektadong Pinoy Bill won’t allow foreign-controlled entities to gain access to the country’s internet systems without proper vetting, the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) said.

The measure, already approved by Congress, has been criticized for “loopholes” that may let foreign-controlled entities participate without adequate government scrutiny or robust safeguards against harmful players.

“The DICT, in coordination with national security agencies, will ensure that no foreign-controlled entity gains access to critical digital infrastructure without undergoing multi-layered vetting and continuous monitoring,” the agency said in a July 16 statement.

Under Section 8, the bill subjects foreign entities to the Foreign Investments Act of 1991 and the Public Service Act if they intend to operate in the country’s data transmission sector.

The bill defines data transmission as the method by which messages and files are transferred between devices using communication channels such as the internet or physical cables.

Now awaiting the president’s signature, the measure aims to spur competition among service providers to lower data and internet costs in the Philippines.

Lawmakers say one way to achieve this is by scrapping the requirement for a legislative franchise in specific parts of the data transmission industry, easing market entry for new providers.

A network segment is any part of the infrastructure that carries data between locations — from the core or backbone, through the “middle mile” that runs across local or regional networks, to the “last mile,” which directly connects to end users.

However, the DICT stressed that national security remains a “non-negotiable priority.” It added that the bill is designed to help bridge the digital divide by expanding connectivity to far-flung areas.

“But backbone and core infrastructure remain governed by existing ownership and security laws, including the Public Service Act and Cybercrime Prevention Act,” DICT said.

On the concern of congressional franchise, the DICT said it won’t be applied to telecommunication companies.

“The removal of the franchise requirement for certain data transmission segments was carefully deliberated to accelerate deployment in underserved areas, especially in remote provinces. It does not apply to telcos,” it added.

Entities will still need to obtain the proper permits, pass security reviews and comply with oversight from the DICT and the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), the statement read.

The bill proposing “open access” to the middle and last mile of data transmission has drawn cybersecurity concerns, as it allows companies to share networks rather than build their own to lower costs. The DICT, however, said deregulation would not be pursued at the expense of security or public welfare.

“We reaffirm our core objective: to make the internet a right, not a privilege,” the DICT said.

The agency also argued that the proposed legislation actually “modernizes and strengthens” the NTC’s oversight powers to “respond faster and more effectively to digital-age challenges.”

The DICT said that the bill’s implementing rules and regulations (IRR) are already being drafted to give the NTC “teeth” as a regulator, instead of leaving it as a mere “passive licensing body.”

While consultations with legal experts and civil society groups are ongoing, the agency said it welcomes further proposals to improve connectivity and narrow the digital divide.