â€˜Philippines can grow 6.8% annually, become middle-class society by 2040â€™

‘Philippines can grow 6.8% annually, become middle-class society by 2040’

Towering buildings of the Ortigas business district are photographed on February 26, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine economy can grow by close to seven percent per year and become a middle-class society by 2040 if it fully implements reforms that boost productivity and job creation, according to the World Bank.

Full implementation of reforms can also bring the Philippines close to becoming a high-income economy in the next 25 years.

In its Philippines country growth and jobs report released yesterday, the multilateral lender recommended reforms to place the Philippines on a higher economic growth trajectory with increased employment and wages, in line with the government’s development plans.

“The implementation of the reforms is estimated to increase the annual average real GDP (gross domestic product) growth rate from 5.4 percent under a business-as-usual (baseline) scenario to 6.8 percent over the next 15 years, which results in GDP being 23.6 percent greater by 2040 than in the absence of reforms,” the World Bank said.

In terms of employment, World Bank lead economist and program leader Gonzalo Varela said during the report’s launch that the reforms are also estimated to create 5.1 million new jobs and a 13-percent increase in average real wages by 2040.

By implementing the reforms, Varela also said the Philippine economy could reach the verge of the high-income threshold as defined today, within 25 years.

“The thresholds change over time based on a number of factors, but as that threshold is defined today, if we think real terms… if these reforms are implemented, we’re thinking that within 25 years, we’re close to that threshold of high-income,” Varela said.

At present, the Philippines is classified as a lower-middle income economy.

While the Philippine experienced robust economic growth, achieved record-low unemployment and doubled its GDP over the past 15 years, challenges remain.

Zafer Mustafaoglu, division director for the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei at the World Bank, said that despite the country’s progress, productivity growth remains weak, many workers remain in low-quality and low wage jobs and top firms are not expanding fast enough to create more jobs.

The World Bank said complex permitting processes limit competition in the market and private capital mobilization in the country.

It added that energy, telecommunications and logistics costs in the country also continue to increase.

The economy’s increasing orientation on the domestic market and less focus on exports and global value chain participation also constrains future growth and the creation of quality jobs.

To address these challenges, the World Bank recommends reforms that ensure adequate investment in physical and digital infrastructure, as well as human capital.

The multilateral lender said a business-enabling policy environment that reduces barriers to entry and promotes competition is also be needed.

Moreover, the country needs targeted interventions to mobilize private capital in sectors that produce tradable goods and services across regions and international borders, including agriculture, manufacturing, tourism and business services.

Amid geopolitical tensions, climate shocks, technological disruption and demographic shifts, Economy, Planning and Development Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the Philippines would need to go beyond business as usual to reach its development goals.

“It is not enough to create more jobs; we must also raise productivity and competitiveness, enable the diffusion of technologies across our various sectors and increase our capacity to produce innovations,” Balisacan said, noting that more investments in quality education and health care are needed.

According to Balisacan, there should also be improved access to opportunities and more efficient physical and digital connectivity.

“We must work to create an enabling environment for business by strengthening institutions and governance and shaping regulatory frameworks that facilitate the mobilization of resources to meet pressing development challenges,” Balisacan said.