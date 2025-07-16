BOI-approved manufacturing investments surge 165% in H1

Data from the BOI showed the investment promotion agency approved P26.63 billion worth of investments for 14 manufacturing projects from January to June, higher than the P10.05 billion in the same period last year.

MANILA, Philippines — Investment commitments for manufacturing projects cleared by the Board of Investments (BOI) surged by 165 percent in the first semester, reflecting improved investor confidence in the sector.

The approved investments are expected to generate 5,725 jobs, higher than the projected 629 employment generated in the first half in 2024.

Data also showed there are P33.54 billion worth of investments for 30 manufacturing projects undergoing check listing with the agency.

These projects are expected to generate 1,668 jobs.

BOI director Sandra Recolizado said checklisted projects are those with filled up application forms and supporting documents to assess the completeness of information needed for evaluation.

“So there’s really an intention to apply once they reach the checklisting phase,” she said.

The BOI remains focused to further strengthen the local manufacturing sector by promoting the Philippines as a leading hub for smart and sustainable manufacturing and services.

Trade Secretary and BOI chair Cristina Roque said the sustained rise in industrial production and increasing investor confidence are laying the groundwork for the creation of jobs in the country.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that factory output as measured by Volume of Production Index expanded by 4.9 percent in May, faster than the 4.3 percent growth posted in April.

S&P Global also said that the Philippines’ manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose to 50.7 in June from the previous month’s 50.1 reading, indicating improvement in operating conditions.

“This positive outlook on the manufacturing sector is a catalyst for the country’s economic growth and more job opportunities for Filipinos. When factories produce more, they need to hire more workers,” Roque said.