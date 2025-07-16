^

Business

BOI-approved manufacturing investments surge 165% in H1

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
July 16, 2025 | 12:00am
BOI-approved manufacturing investments surge 165% in H1
Data from the BOI showed the investment promotion agency approved P26.63 billion worth of investments for 14 manufacturing projects from January to June, higher than the P10.05 billion in the same period last year.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Investment commitments for manufacturing projects cleared by the Board of Investments (BOI) surged by 165 percent in the first semester, reflecting improved investor confidence in the sector.

Data from the BOI showed the investment promotion agency approved P26.63 billion worth of investments for 14 manufacturing projects from January to June, higher than the P10.05 billion in the same period last year.

The approved investments are expected to generate 5,725 jobs, higher than the projected 629 employment generated in the first half in 2024.

Data also showed there are P33.54 billion worth of investments for 30 manufacturing projects undergoing check listing with the agency.

These projects are expected to generate 1,668 jobs.

BOI director Sandra Recolizado said checklisted projects are those with filled up application forms and supporting documents to assess the completeness of information needed for evaluation.

“So there’s really an intention to apply once they reach the checklisting phase,” she said.

The BOI remains focused to further strengthen the local manufacturing sector by promoting the Philippines as a leading hub for smart and sustainable manufacturing and services.

Trade Secretary and BOI chair Cristina Roque said the sustained rise in industrial production and increasing investor confidence are laying the groundwork for the creation of jobs in the country.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that factory output as measured by Volume of Production Index expanded by 4.9 percent in May, faster than the 4.3 percent growth posted in April.

S&P Global also said that the Philippines’ manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose to 50.7 in June from the previous month’s 50.1 reading, indicating improvement in operating conditions.

“This positive outlook on the manufacturing sector is a catalyst for the country’s economic growth and more job opportunities for Filipinos. When factories produce more, they need to hire more workers,” Roque said.

BOI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Banks slap uniform 20% tax on interest income

Banks slap uniform 20% tax on interest income

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 days ago
Major banks have started implementing new tax rates on interest income from deposit products following the effectivity of...
Business
fbtw
Tensions with China costing PH energy investments &mdash; DOE

Tensions with China costing PH energy investments — DOE

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
As China continues to encroach on Philippine waters, territorial tensions have cost Manila potential energy investors, according...
Business
fbtw
DOE: $893 million Malampaya drilling completed this year

DOE: $893 million Malampaya drilling completed this year

By Brix Lelis | 2 days ago
The $893-million drilling project to extend the life of the Malampaya gas field in offshore Palawan, is moving full steam...
Business
fbtw
How vanity awards feed the ego economy

How vanity awards feed the ego economy

By Rey Elbo | 1 day ago
Imagine receiving the message: “Congratulations! You’ve been selected as the Visionary Leader of the Decade....
Business
fbtw
Marcos: New Caticlan Airport passenger terminal to be completed in 24 months

Marcos: New Caticlan Airport passenger terminal to be completed in 24 months

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 14, led the groundbreaking ceremony for a new passenger terminal at Caticlan...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vapes push excise tax collection to P135 billion in H1

Vapes push excise tax collection to P135 billion in H1

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Vape products are slowly making significant tax contributions as they push excise tax collection 10 percent higher to P135...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines can grow 6.8% annually, become middle-class society by 2040&rsquo;

‘Philippines can grow 6.8% annually, become middle-class society by 2040’

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippine economy can grow by close to seven percent per year and become a middle-class society by 2040 if it fully implements...
Business
fbtw
BDO ends sustainability bond offer ahead of schedule

BDO ends sustainability bond offer ahead of schedule

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
BDO Unibank Inc. has cut short the offer period for its latest peso-denominated ASEAN sustainability bonds ahead of schedule,...
Business
fbtw
Nvidia says it will resume sales of 'H20' AI chips to China

Nvidia says it will resume sales of 'H20' AI chips to China

By Matthew Walsh | 2 hours ago
US tech giant Nvidia said on Tuesday it will resume sales of its H20 artificial intelligence chips to China, after Washington...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with