Marcos: New Caticlan Airport passenger terminal to be completed in 24 months

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 14, 2025 | 2:03pm
Marcos: New Caticlan Airport passenger terminal to be completed in 24 months
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the groundbreaking ceremony of a new passenger terminal building in Caticlan Airport on July 14, 2025.
Bongbong Marcos via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 14, led the groundbreaking ceremony for a new passenger terminal at Caticlan Airport, with plans to complete the structure within two years.

Managed by San Miguel  Corp. unit Trans Aire Development Holdings Corp., the Caticlan Airport is the gateway to Boracay, one of the country’s top tourist destinations.  

Developer Megawide Construction Corp. has been contracted to design and build the new building, with the target of finishing it within Marcos’ term. 

At the groundbreaking ceremony of the new terminal building in Aklan, Marcos reiterated the deadline to Megawide.  

“It is already in my schedule at 24 months. I am coming to cut the ribbon. If you can make it 18, I won't complain,” Marcos said in his speech. 

The president quipped that he was exerting pressure on the developer. 

Transport Secretary Vince Dizon earlier said that Boracay’s tourist numbers were suffering because the airport has not been renovated to improve its capacity. 

Once completed, the new terminal building is expected to expand the airport’s capacity. The president said it would also eliminate the need for tourists to travel through Manila before heading to Boracay and surrounding travel destinations.  

Marcos said that talks are underway to expand regional airports to flights from all over the world. 

“The idea is to open up the Philippines not necessarily only through Manila but on international flights coming from Europe, coming from Southeast Asia, coming directly to the tourist destinations,” Marcos said. 

Tourism contributed a total of 8.9% to the country’s gross domestic product in 2024, a figure that Marcos wants to increase. 

