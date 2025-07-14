Climate damage tax eyed for premium air travel

A recent air industry development that could affect the Philippines if it gains more support and traction from other countries was recently protested by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), as a coalition of eight nations, with support from the European Union and the Global Solidarity Levies Task Force (GSLTF), is proposing a levy on premium air travel — specifically on first class and business class air tickets, and private jet operations.

The IATA represents some 350 airlines comprising over 80 percent of global air traffic.

The proposed tax stems from concern over climate damage caused by aircraft emissions. The eight countries that are spearheading the move for a climate damage tax are France, Kenya, Barbados, Spain, Somalia, Benin, Sierra Leone and Antigua and Barbuda.

The proposed tax on premium air travel aims to increase the aviation sector’s contribution in mitigating the impacts of climate change, particularly on developing nations.

GSLTF consists of co-chair countries Barbados, France and Kenya. It was launched at the COP28 in November 2023 and is supported by a Coalition for Solidarity Levies, members of which include Antigua and Barbuda, Colombia, Denmark, Djibouti, Fiji, Marshall Islands, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Spain and Zambia.

Key partner organizations include the IMF, World Bank, UN, UNCTAD, OECD, G20, G24, European Commission, African Union and Coalition of Finance Ministers.

The task force’s secretariat is hosted by the European Climate Foundation and co-led by ECF chief executive Laurence Tubiana and former acting director-general of South Africa’s National Treasury Ismail Momoniat.

According to the IATA’s press statement, the GSLTF’s proposals reveals severe deficiencies.

It disagrees with the task force’s assessment that the airline industry generates excessive profits. It particularly noted the GSLTF announcement quotes a Netherlands-based environmental consultancy firm, CE Delft, estimation that a premium flyer levy could generate EUR 78 billion (over $90 billion) per year, which is approximately three times the airline industry’s global estimated profit of $32.4 billion in 2024.

IATA clarified that airlines’ structurally thin net profit margin (estimated at an average of 3.4 percent industry-wide for 2024), and approximately half the global average for all industries, must also be considered in any policy deliberation.

The airline group cited that they already have a multi-trillion dollar commitment to sustainability, with airlines committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 — an effort that is expected to cost $4.7 trillion over the period 2024 to 2050. This will ensure that aviation can deliver its direct contribution of 3.9 percent of global GDP and 86.5 million jobs globally while addressing its estimated 2.5 percent share of global carbon emissions.

Increasing aviation taxes on airlines as proposed, IATA warned, would limit the industry’s ability to invest in solutions that deliver long-term emissions reductions, adding a specialized climate financing mechanism for aviation already exists.

Furthermore, the IATA said, the GSLTF’s proposal disregards the role of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), which was agreed through the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and is the world’s first globally agreed mechanism to manage carbon emissions from an industrial sector — in this case international aviation.

The GSLTF states, IATA pointed out, were among those that created CORSIA under the principle that it would be the single harmonized market-based measure to manage international aviation’s carbon emissions.

Overlapping measures, such as the solidarity levy, would undermine CORSIA and lead toward a fragmented, inefficient, and inconsistent global policy framework.

It is essential, IATA said, that all states (those in the GSLTF included) focus on making CORSIA successful rather than advancing overlapping measures.

IATA also expressed concern over the GSLTF’s failure to assess rising costs as an inescapable consequence. The GSLTF, they noted, has not released any assessment of the impact that such a levy would have on the economies of the very states to which it aims to funnel the funds, or the broader impact it will have on all travelers. The task force has also not detailed how such funds would be used. Although the GSLTF is positioning its proposal as targeting premium travel, it fails to recognize the critical importance of this segment to making route networks viable.

Punishing premium travelers or burdening the sector with excessive taxes would upend route dynamics which enable the connectivity that nearly five billion travelers will rely upon this year. The impact of the GSLTF’s proposal would make airlines less efficient and more financially strained. This would mean higher costs for all travelers and for items shipped by air. Such reduced affordability for a sector that is an indispensable economic catalyst ultimately brings the unintended consequence of weaker economic growth.

“The airline industry is an economic catalyst, not a cash cow. Yet governments casually suggest a tax on flyers that is three times the airline industry’s annual profit without considering the real-world side effects for an industry that is a lifeline for remote communities, invigorates tourism markets and links local products to global markets. Moreover, while the modalities for the GSLTF proposal are not specified, history shows us that these taxes simply go to the general exchequer, with little, if any, of the revenues generated going to climate change adaptation,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general.

“The GSLTF says that their solidarity levies won’t increase the cost of living for ordinary citizens or impact things like household bills. This is untrue. The bottom line is that, if followed, the GSLTF’s recommendations will increase the cost of air travel for all travelers and do more harm than good. Extracting tens of billions from aviation will cripple its ability to invest in achieving net zero by 2050, change route dynamics to the extent that connectivity will suffer and short-change countries on the critical economic support that air transportation provides,” said Walsh.

“To be clear, airlines are not evading doing their part to mitigate the impacts of climate change. The industry is doing everything possible to achieve net zero carbon emissions with Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), more efficient operations and better technology. The last thing these efforts need is a $90 billion gut punch of a tax. With respect to air transportation, the aim of the GSLTF could best be realized by supporting investments in SAF production so airlines can deliver prosperity by connecting people and businesses to global opportunities,” said Walsh.