DTI opens applications for e-commerce trustmarks

Signpost of the Department of Trade and Industry.

MANILA, Philippines — Online merchants can now apply for an e-commerce trustmark with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) following the launch of an online portal aimed at promoting safety in digital trade.

In a statement, the DTI said the move is aimed at helping consumers identify legitimate online sellers and ensure they are transacting with businesses with good e-commerce practices.

Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said the e-commerce trustmark was launched in line with a directive from President Marcos to protect consumers from deceptive and unfair trade practices.

“Trust is essential in the digital marketplace. Through the e-commerce Philippine trustmark, we are empowering consumers to shop with greater confidence while encouraging businesses to follow established standards and uphold responsible online practices,” Roque said.

The e-commerce trustmark is a digital badge issued by the DTI E-Commerce Bureau to online businesses that adhere to fair e-commerce practices.

It is being issued pursuant to Republic Act 11967 or the Internet Transactions Act of 2023.

For businesses, the trustmark is expected to provide a competitive edge in a marketplace where reputation matters.

The trustmark should be displayed prominently on the seller’s website or product pages. It can also be displayed at the seller’s physical stores.

To apply, online businesses need to complete the online application form at trustmark.dti.gov.ph and submit the necessary supporting documents including registration certificates from the DTI, Securities and Exchange Commission or the Cooperative Development Authority and the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

The same portal can be used to verify the authenticity of an e-commerce trustmark by scanning the QR code.