Leadership and chopping wood

Years ago, I was invited to give a keynote address to an APAC country managers’ leadership assembly, which took place in one of the function rooms at the Manila Polo Club.

Clients and friends who have invited me in the past know that I always show up early, so I can have a little time allowance to study the venue, examine the stage, and check the tech provisions so I can provide or ship out work of excellence.

I distinctly remembered that this involved country leaders or directors from the region, so I thought I’d better wear something decent. Pulling out my treasured Italian suit and inserting a nicely folded pocket square, I was alone but waited for my participants to come.

Half an hour later, a tall, distinguished-looking gentleman was the first attendee. So I greeted him warmly and said, “Good evening, sir. You are early.”

His eyes darted all over the room, and not for a moment did he look at me and say, “Yeah, I know. Hey, listen, can I get a can of beer here?”

My goodness, this gentleman mistook me for a waiter.

I secretly laughed and, with a warm smile, responded, “Why, of course. I will get one for you.” So I looked for a can of beer, gave it to him, and said, “Enjoy the beer, sir.” He reached for the can without looking at me and gave a cursory, “Thanks!”

That was one of the funniest moments in my entire career.

Imagine his face when the attendees came and the emcee introduced me as the evening’s keynote speaker. I kid you not, but you should have seen how his face flushed red, surely not because of the beer but because of sheer embarrassment.

I was not upset but thought it funny because of a story about Booker T. Washington,” the great African-American educator, author, and founder of Tuskegee Institute.

Booker T. Washington strolls through a posh neighborhood in Alabama, pondering strategies and goals and how to squeeze more productivity out of his day. He was abruptly halted by a wealthy widow, utterly unaware of his identity, who offered him a small sum to chop wood.

Now, let’s pause. How would you react if someone mistook you for manual labor when you’re the head honcho of an esteemed institution?

Offended? Annoyed? Ready to whip out your business card with an exaggerated flourish?

Not Booker T.

He flashed his characteristic gentle smile, rolled up his sleeves, and got to work.

After energetically chopping logs, he went the extra mile because, hey, if you’re going to do a job, do it well. He carried each neatly cut log into the woman’s home, stacking them tidily by her fireplace.

Imagine her surprise later when her little girl casually pointed out that the man chopping their wood was none other than the respected president of Tuskegee Institute. Talk about an “oops” moment of epic proportions!

The next morning, red-faced and apologetic, the woman visited Dr. Washington’s office, stumbling over words of embarrassment.

Washington chose to handle her discomfort with kindness instead of using it for personal gain or taking pleasure in her temporary shame.

“It’s perfectly all right, Madam. “It’s perfectly all right, Madam. Occasionally, I enjoy a little manual labor.”

This meeting displayed both charming humility and visionary humility. The woman became one of Tuskegee’s most devoted financial supporters after experiencing his genuine warmth and graciousness.

A few logs turned out to be the foundation for years of future generosity.

Washington used humility as a strategic tool to avoid confrontations., it was strategic. His purpose guided him instead of his ego.

And there’s a powerful lesson for us right there: Greatness isn’t loud; it whispers. It doesn’t swagger it serves.

In today’s selfie-obsessed, Instagram-filtered world, humility sometimes feels as outdated as an analogue brick-sized phone.

But Washington’s story gives us a timely wake-up call.

True greatness is never diminished by humility; it’s amplified by it.

You don’t have to shout your accomplishments from rooftops; let your actions whisper them quietly into eternity.

As the wise C.S. Lewis put it:

“Humility is not thinking less of yourself; it’s thinking of yourself less.”

Booker T. Washington lived precisely that, showing us that humility isn’t a weakness – it’s a powerful strategic advantage.

The next time we’re tempted to flash our titles, remind people who we are, or “educate” someone on our worth, let’s remember Booker T. Washington’s humble woodpile.

After all, the world needs fewer self-promoters and more humble wood-choppers, quietly stacking logs of kindness and service.

Who knows? Your next humble act might win you a supporter or at least a good story.

A story I can feature in my future column.

Because in life, as in chopping wood, humility can turn even the most minor chore into a monumental legacy.

Catch Kongversations with Francis on YouTube and all major podcast platforms—Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and more. Plus, listen to Inspiring Excellence wherever you stream.