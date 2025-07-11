Barriers to growth: Whatâ€™s slowing the Marcos economic agenda?

Barriers to growth: What’s slowing the Marcos economic agenda?

A general view of the skyline of Manila City on May 17, 2024, as the sun rises.

MANILA, Philippines — At the midway point of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s term, the country’s economic chiefs are reviewing how the administration has done in managing national wealth, finding that several core issues need to be addressed first.

The Marcos administration has missed its target economic growth for two years in a row, falling short of expectations.

While the global economy faces high uncertainty in the face of Middle East tensions and US tariffs, Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the government must also address long-standing national issues, from the state of education to the delays in transportation development.

The agency will be submitting a comprehensive report to the president and the Cabinet on how the administration has performed in the past three years.

“We needed to be more responsive to the challenges in education, in health,” Balisacan said when asked about the report’s findings.

Education

For education, Baliscan noted that there were multiple deficiencies. There are learning gaps that stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are feeling the effects of this now, and all these backlogs in classrooms, hiring of teachers, it's going to require a lot of resources. So we need to give more focus on that,” Balisacan said.

Learning gaps have long hounded the country. A survey from the Philippine Statistics Authority found that one out of five senior high school students is functionally illiterate, meaning that they cannot fully comprehend what they read.

The Philippines also lags behind the global learning standards for science, mathematics and reading, according to the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment.

The country is among the world’s worst performers, ranking 76th out of 81 countries for reading comprehension, mathematics and science.

Health

Should the government want to hit its growth targets, the fundamental issues of health must also be addressed. Balisacan noted that there was a high incidence of malnutrition and that there was a lack of basic health services available.

There has also been a resurgence of communicable diseases, such as tuberculosis, malaria and HIV.

“These are so critical to address,” Balisacan said.

The Department of Health has sounded the alarm on the surge of HIV cases in the Philippines.

The World Health Organization said the Philippines has the fastest-growing number of HIV cases in the Asia-Pacific region. Cases have risen by 550% from 2010 to 2024, the organization said.

Tuberculosis also remains rampant in the Philippines, with the government recording more than 540,000 cases in 2024.

Agriculture

Directly impacting the first two sectors are issues in agriculture. Food security is still an issue, according to Balisacan.

Food prices have remained high in the past two years, affecting farmers and consumers alike. Balisacan said that these high prices also have an impact on the macroeconomy, driving inflation.

Several issues have plagued Philippine agriculture for decades, including the lack of farm-to-market roads and competition coming in the form of imported goods.

While the agricultural sector was able to expand as a whole in the first quarter of 2025, several products under it also declined, such as livestock, corn, mango and more.

Transportation and connectivity

For transportation, Balisacan said there needed to be a speedier implementation of projects.

Transportation infrastructure in the Philippines is notoriously slow for several reasons, one being the right-of-way (ROW) issues that projects often encounter. Balisacan noted that this problem should be improved given the amendments to the ROW law.

Funding is also often an issue, with many key transportation projects requiring high budgetary allotments.

To ease the cost, the country often seeks official development assistance (ODA) from foreign bodies to develop these projects.

A lawmaker recently flagged that the Marcos administration has nearly P1 trillion worth of delayed ODA projects. Prior to this, President Marcos had already ordered his administration to spend the budget more efficiently. He also said availing of ODAs will be stricter moving forward.

Digitalization

The Marcos administration has also been keen on digitalization. Balisacan said that digitalization is a key aspect, and it should also impact the other sectors positively.

“Connectivity, particularly connecting our lagging areas, the last mile and the middle mile, the connectivity, that's going to be a game changer,” Balisacan said.

Despite the Philippines often being cited as among the top social media users in the world, its internet connectivity has left much to be desired.