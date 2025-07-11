Meralco hikes July rates, adds P98 to 200 kWh bill

MANILA, Philippines — After back-to-back months of reductions, Meralco is raising power rates this July, the power distributor announced on Friday, July 11.

Consumers will now pay P12.6435 per kilowatt-hour, up by nearly P0.4883 from last month.

This increase claws back some of the savings made from the past two months, where a P0.8575 per kWh total rate cut was seen.

The rate hike adds roughly P97.66 to the monthly bill of a household consuming 200 kWh, raising the total to P2,528.70.

Meralco said households can expect the following increases in their July bills, depending on their usage:

200 kWh - P97.66

300 kWh - P146.49

400 kWh - P195.32

500 kWh - P244.15

The bulk of the increase came from a P0.3407 per kWh rise in generation charges. Transmission charges added P0.0734, and taxes and other fees contributed another P0.0742. This brought the total rate hike to P0.4883 per kWh.

These are charges that Meralco collects from consumers to pay power suppliers and the grid operator. Meanwhile, taxes, universal charges and Feed-in Tariff Allowance are paid to the government.

What drove the rate hike

Charges from power supply agreements (PSAs) and independent power producers (IPPs), however, also went up by P0.4476 and P0.4992 per kWh, respectively, due to the Philippine Peso’s depreciation against the United States Dollar.

Meralco said the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran before a ceasefire drove up global fuel prices, affecting about 58% of PSA costs and 99% of IPP costs — both of which are largely dollar-denominated.

A drop in Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) charges by P0.1703 per kWh helped keep the rate hike from going even higher.

“The supply situation in the Luzon grid improved in June as average demand went down by more than 770 MW, more than offsetting a 490 MW increase in average capacity on outage,” the statement said.

While generation and transmission charges increased, Meralco’s distribution charge has remained unchanged since August 2022.

The rate adjustment is determined by summing up the changes in generation, transmission, distribution costs, regulatory reset fees, taxes and other pass-through charges.