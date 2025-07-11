^

Business

P1 fuel hike seen next week amid Houthi, US oil woes

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 11, 2025 | 10:40am
P1 fuel hike seen next week amid Houthi, US oil woes
Undated photo of an fuel pump at a gasoline station.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The recent two-week streak of fuel price rollbacks will likely be interrupted, with prices expected to rise by as much as P1 per liter next week.

Based on the past four trading days, the Department of Energy’s Oil Industry Management Bureau (DOE-OIMB) projects a price hike of around P0.50 per liter for gasoline, and roughly P1 per liter for diesel and kerosene.

Industry experts also estimated a possible hike of P0.60 to P0.80 per liter for gasoline and P1.30 to P1.50 per liter for diesel.

DOE-OIMB Assistant Director Rodela Romero said on Friday, July 11, that the price hike can be traced to two main factors.

She said investors point to low oil production in the United States, coupled with rising demand for gasoline, as the first factor. 

The second is the recent attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on cargo vessels in the Red Sea, some of which have involved Filipino seafarers.

“Ang nakita po nating kadahilanan sa mangyayaring pagtaas batay sa apat na araw una po finorecast po nila na ‘yun pong produksyon ng United States mukhang mahina o nabawasan samantalang yung mga investors nila na lumakas ang demand for gasoline sa US,” Romero  told DZMM.

(Based on four days of trading, the reason we’re seeing for the upcoming price hike is, first, forecasts show that oil production in the United States appears to have weakened or declined, while investors have noted a stronger demand for gasoline in the US)

“Ang second po ‘yung pagbalik ng Houthi attack sa mga shipping vessels natin sa Red Sea,” she added. (The second reason is the renewed Houthi attacks on our shipping vessels in the Red Sea.)

The Red Sea attacks are a serious concern, Romero told DZBB, as 20% of the world’s petroleum still moves through this shipping route despite the high risk. She said even alternate routes come with dangers, from piracy to longer travel times.

Will there still be room for a smaller price hike? Romero said oil prices could drop again on Friday, as there is no single trend over the past trading days. After climbing on Wednesday, prices dipped again on Thursday.

Final adjustments will be determined after the last trading day, based on the Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS), which reflects the average assessed prices of oil products.

Over the past two weeks, oil prices dropped by a total of P2.10 per liter for gasoline, P1.90 per liter for diesel and P3 per liter for kerosene.

As of July 8, the net increase for the year stood at P8.30 for gasoline, P9.95 for diesel and P1.05 for kerosene. — with reports by Brix Lelis

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY

FUEL PRICE HIKE

OIL PRICE WATCH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Trump sets 20% US tariffs on Philippine goods, says relations not 'reciprocal' in letter to Marcos

Trump sets 20% US tariffs on Philippine goods, says relations not 'reciprocal' in letter to Marcos

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
In a letter to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. shared on Trump's Truth Social account, the US president said the Philippines...
Business
fbtw
Whose job is it?

Whose job is it?

By Boo Chanco | 12 hours ago
The Department of Tourism missed its inbound visitor target of 7.7 million last year. Only 5.9 million came. Bali, one island...
Business
fbtw
More flight seats to Australia sought

More flight seats to Australia sought

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Philippines is seeking to double the number of flight seats to Australia as it engages in a new round of air talks, paving...
Business
fbtw
NCR rental rates plunge in Q2

NCR rental rates plunge in Q2

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 12 hours ago
Rental rates in Metro Manila are declining across central business districts, with the Bay Area in Pasay — formerly...
Business
fbtw
DBM pushes shift to cash budgeting system

DBM pushes shift to cash budgeting system

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
Following the controversial budget this year, the Department of Budget and Management is backing the passage of a measure...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Agriculture, fisheries sector on track to recovery

Agriculture, fisheries sector on track to recovery

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 12 hours ago
Agriculture may sustain its recovery trend this year as it is expected to grow  between 1.5 and 2.5 percent on the back...
Business
fbtw
Tech veteran joins board of Converge

Tech veteran joins board of Converge

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 12 hours ago
A veteran tech executive is joining the board of directors of broadband specialist Converge ICT Solutions Inc., strengthening...
Business
fbtw

EDC allots P3 billion to upgrade Negros geothermal plant

By Brix Lelis | 12 hours ago
Lopez-led Energy Development Corp. is investing around P3 billion to expand the generating capacity of its existing geothermal plant in Negros Oriental.
Business
fbtw

Critique culture and reputation

By Ron Jabal | 12 hours ago
Social media is seriously shaping and reshaping how we all communicate: how we engage with businesses and consumers, and more so, how we all voice our opinions.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with