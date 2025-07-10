^

Business

Philippines unfazed by Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill'

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 10, 2025 | 2:51pm
Philippines unfazed by Trumpâ€™s â€˜Big Beautiful Bill'
US President Donald Trump bangs a gavel after signing his signature bill of tax breaks and spending cuts "Big Beautiful Bill" on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on July 4, 2025.
AFP / Alex Brandon / Pool

MANILA, Philippines — Economic chief Arsenio Balisacan said the Philippine government remains largely unmoved by the potential impact of US President Donald Trump’s controversial “Big Beautiful Bill” (BBB).

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) earlier flagged that Trump’s bill may affect the Philippines, particularly through the elimination of a tax credit for clean vehicles and the imposition of an excise tax on remittance transfers.

“Under the current law, there is no excise tax on overseas remittances in the US. Under the BBB, however, a 3.5% excise tax on such remittances will be imposed. The tax will apply only to non-US citizens and will be collected by remittance companies on each transaction,” the DTI said on its website.

Balisacan said economic managers have already discussed the matter with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“We are not too worried about the impact. It's not likely going to be too great,” he said in an ambush interview in Pasig City.

Nonetheless, the government will continue to monitor developments related to the BBB, he added.

Balisacan noted that the bill’s provision on remittances could disproportionately impact lower-income households.

The United States is home to millions of Filipino migrants, many of whom are overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who regularly send money back to the Philippines.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas show the US remains the top source of personal remittances from Filipinos abroad.

Trump’s controversial BBB has been widely criticized by economists and lawmakers, who say it would likely benefit wealthier Americans while putting the healthcare of lower-income households at risk.

ARSENIO BALISACAN

DONALD TRUMP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Investing in nation-building

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 16 hours ago
In the Philippines, nation-building is more often viewed as the sole domain of government – entrusted to elected and appointed public officials who are expected to craft and enact laws, deliver social services,...
Business
fbtw

Toughening out in life: The UP Narra dorm experience

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 16 hours ago
Last Sunday, July 6, I attended a reunion of former residents of UP Narra Residence Hall (Nareha) hosted by UP president Jijil Jimenez at the Executive House. Narra was the only all-boys dormitory in UP Diliman,...
Business
fbtw
Visa unveils AI-powered tools to boost Philippines e-commerce

Visa unveils AI-powered tools to boost Philippines e-commerce

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 4 days ago
Global payments platform Visa is bringing a new wave of artificial intelligence-driven technologies to the Philippines, aiming...
Business
fbtw

SM Prime marks entry into luxury residences

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
SM Prime Holdings Inc., the integrated property developer of the SM Group, is closing in on a strategic partner for a prime development in Makati that will form part of the company’s foray into the premium...
Business
fbtw
Japan PM says won't 'easily compromise' to Trump on tariffs

Japan PM says won't 'easily compromise' to Trump on tariffs

3 days ago
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Sunday he won't "easily compromise" in talks with Washington...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Fintech Alliance backs BSP move to regulate online gaming

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 16 hours ago
 The Fintech Alliance Philippines has expressed full support for the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)’s enhanced regulatory framework on the responsible use of digital financial services for licensed...
Business
fbtw
S&P sees strong credit growth for Philippines banks

S&P sees strong credit growth for Philippines banks

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 16 hours ago
Philippine banks are poised for strong credit expansion over the next two years, but risks are mounting in the fast-growing...
Business
fbtw
PSEi back above 6,500 on upbeat economic data

PSEi back above 6,500 on upbeat economic data

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
The local stock market extended its rally, with the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index  climbing its way back...
Business
fbtw
BDO eyes at least P5 billion via 4th sustainability bond issue

BDO eyes at least P5 billion via 4th sustainability bond issue

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 16 hours ago
BDO Unibank Inc. is set to raise at least P5 billion through its latest peso-denominated sustainability bonds, marking its...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with