Philippines unfazed by Trumpâ€™s â€˜Big Beautiful Bill'

Philippines unfazed by Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill'

US President Donald Trump bangs a gavel after signing his signature bill of tax breaks and spending cuts "Big Beautiful Bill" on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on July 4, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Economic chief Arsenio Balisacan said the Philippine government remains largely unmoved by the potential impact of US President Donald Trump’s controversial “Big Beautiful Bill” (BBB).

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) earlier flagged that Trump’s bill may affect the Philippines, particularly through the elimination of a tax credit for clean vehicles and the imposition of an excise tax on remittance transfers.

“Under the current law, there is no excise tax on overseas remittances in the US. Under the BBB, however, a 3.5% excise tax on such remittances will be imposed. The tax will apply only to non-US citizens and will be collected by remittance companies on each transaction,” the DTI said on its website.

Balisacan said economic managers have already discussed the matter with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“We are not too worried about the impact. It's not likely going to be too great,” he said in an ambush interview in Pasig City.

Nonetheless, the government will continue to monitor developments related to the BBB, he added.

Balisacan noted that the bill’s provision on remittances could disproportionately impact lower-income households.

The United States is home to millions of Filipino migrants, many of whom are overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who regularly send money back to the Philippines.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas show the US remains the top source of personal remittances from Filipinos abroad.

Trump’s controversial BBB has been widely criticized by economists and lawmakers, who say it would likely benefit wealthier Americans while putting the healthcare of lower-income households at risk.