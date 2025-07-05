Inflation picks up in June

In a press conference, National Statistician Dennis Mapa said that headline inflation or the change in prices of goods and services rose slightly to 1.4 percent in June from 1.3 percent in May.

MANILA, Philippines — Inflation picked up in June, breaking a four-month downtrend, due largely to faster increases in utility costs, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

While it accelerated from the previous month, the June inflation print is lower than the 3.7 percent reading in the same month last year.

The latest inflation result is within the 1.1 to 1.9 percent forecast of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) for June.

Average inflation in the first semester stood at 1.8 percent, below the government’s two to four percent target for the year.

Mapa attributed the higher inflation in June to the quicker uptick in utility costs.

In particular, the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels commodity group registered a faster inflation of 3.2 percent in June from 2.3 percent in May.

The slower decline in transport inflation at 1.6 percent in June from a 2.4-percent dip in the previous month also contributed to higher overall inflation.

On the other hand, food inflation eased to 0.1 percent in June from 0.7 percent in the previous month.

Rice inflation likewise declined at a faster rate in June, falling by 14.3 percent compared to the 12.8 percent dip in May.

“This is the biggest drop in terms of year-on-year inflation for rice,” Mapa said.

Vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas and pulses also contributed to the lower food inflation as the commodity group posted a 2.8-percent drop in June from the previous month’s 3.4 percent increase.

Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDev) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the sharp decline in food inflation over the past year shows the continued progress in boosting local production, improving logistics and implementing calibrated trade and biosecurity measures.

“We will sustain these interventions and complement them with targeted initiatives to ensure a continuous, stable supply and shield consumers from future price pressures,” he said.

To further strengthen food supply chains, the DEPDev said the Department of Agriculture (DA) would intensify the implementation of programs such as the Swine Industry Recovery Project and Livestock Economic Enterprise Development to speed up the rehabilitation of the hog industry and restore the pre-African swine fever hog population levels.

To support the onion industry, the DA will establish the country’s first Onion Research and Extension Center in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija, focusing on developing methods to fight pests and diseases, enhance seed quality and increase farm yields.

Amid geopolitical uncertainties, the Department of Energy has teamed up with private oil companies to offer fuel discounts to help cushion the impact of oil price fluctuations on motorists.

As volatile global markets and climate-related disruptions affect fuel and electricity costs and threaten price stability, Balisacan said the government remains vigilant of external and domestic risks.

“We will remain focused on strengthening interagency coordination in implementing timely, targeted and evidence-based interventions to safeguard the purchasing power of Filipino households, ensuring that the much-needed support reaches the most vulnerable sectors of the country,” Balisacan said.

On the other hand, the BSP expects inflation to remain subdued for the rest of 2025, giving policymakers room to support the economy, but warned of emerging risks from rising oil prices and global uncertainties that could put pressure on prices in the medium term.

“The June 2025 inflation outturn is within the BSP’s forecast range... Inflation is projected to remain below the lower end of the target in 2025, primarily due to the continued easing of rice prices,” the BSP said in a statement.

However, the central bank cautioned that this disinflationary trend could be partly offset by the recent spike in global oil prices. While the short-term outlook remains benign, monetary authorities are closely watching developments abroad.

“For 2026 and 2027, inflation is expected to settle within the two to four percent target range,” the BSP said.

It also noted that global economic activity is beginning to slow, weighed down by uncertainty over US trade policy and continuing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. These headwinds could also impact domestic growth momentum.

“On balance, a more accommodative monetary policy stance is warranted. Emerging risks to inflation from rising geopolitical tensions and external policy uncertainty will require closer monitoring, alongside the continued assessment of the impact of prior monetary policy adjustments,” the BSP said.

The central bank reiterated its commitment to safeguard price stability, saying it would continue to ensure that its monetary policy settings support sustainable economic growth and employment.

The latest outturn strengthens the case for the BSP to maintain or even further loosen its policy stance after it cut interest rates by a cumulative 125 basis points since August last year.

BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. earlier said that there is room for two more rate cuts in the second half of the year.

“There’s room (to cut rates) because inflation is low and growth is also a bit weaker,” Remolona said.

Special Assistant to President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go said that the primary goal of the government is to keep prices stable and affordable for every Filipino family.

“Hence, we are prioritizing measures to sustain this low inflation environment. We have tools at our disposal to manage risks and cushion against external shocks,” Go said.