Aboitiz-led group bags CBK complex for over P36 billion

PSALM president and CEO Dennis Edward dela Serna confirmed to The STAR that Thunder Consortium, composed of Aboitiz Renewables Inc. and Japan’s Sumitomo Corp. and Electric Power Development Co., won the auction for the Caliraya-Botocan-Kalayaan hydro plants.

MANILA, Philippines — The Aboitiz-led consortium has secured the 797-megawatt hydropower complex in Laguna with a P36.27-billion bid, nearly double the P19.62 billion offered by its Lopez-backed rival.

The group emerged ahead of the FGKW Consortium – Lopez-led First Gen Prime Energy Corp. and Korea Water Resources Corp. – after the financial bid documents were opened yesterday.

The winning bid offer was way lower than the P50 billion to P100 billion expected by Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, who chairs the PSALM board.

It was, however, higher than the $600-million (about P33.8 billion) upper estimate of the Asian Development Bank, which serves as PSALM’s transaction adviser.

To finalize the auction process, PSALM said Thunder Consortium is set to undergo a “rigorous” post-qualification process to validate the accuracy and authenticity of its submitted documents.

Market analysts interviewed by The STAR believe that this development would further solidify Aboitiz Power Corp.’s position as a major hydropower player in the Philippines.

“In our view, acquiring the CBK hydropower plant complex is a strategic addition to the AP-led consortium’s hydro portfolio, as we estimate the asset accounts for over four percent of the total installed capacity of the Luzon grid – significant in maintaining system-wide stability,” Peter Garnace of Unicapital Inc. said.

CBK, which consists of hydro plants in Lumban, Majayjay and Kalayaan in Laguna, was privatized on an “as is, where is” basis, wherein the buyer should accept the assets in its current condition and at its present location.

The project is currently governed by a 25-year build-rehabilitate-operate-transfer contract and power purchase agreement between CBK Power Co. Ltd. and National Power Corp. that will expire in February 2026.

“It marks substantial progress in the government’s privatization program within the power industry while simultaneously strengthening Aboitiz’s renewable energy portfolio,” veteran market analyst Astro del Castillo said.

The auction round for the CBK plants’ sale was reopened late in February following a previous failed attempt to privatize the asset.

The project was supposed to be the major privatization of PSALM last year.

Under the Electric Power Industry Reform Act, PSALM or Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. is mandated to manage the sale and privatization of the government’s existing power generation assets, independent power producer contracts, real estate and all other disposable assets.