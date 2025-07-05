^

Market tumbles as June inflation rises

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 5, 2025 | 12:00am
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index nosedived by 1.13 percent or 73.41 points to end the week at 6,395.57.
Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines — The local stock market tumbled as gaming stocks were clobbered anew, while investors pocketed gains after the country’s inflation picked up slightly in June.

The broader All Shares index also finished in negative territory, declining by 1.02 percent or 38.62 points to 3,764.71.

“Philippine shares were sold down as investors booked profits despite June inflation print coming in relatively stable at 1.4 percent,” Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital said.

The country’s June inflation was faster than the prior month’s 1.3 percent, but was significantly slower than the 3.7 percent recorded in the same month last year.

Trading weakened as total value turnover thinned to P6.62 billion from P10.23 billion the previous day.

For the third straight session, DigiPlus was the top traded stock. Shares of the digital entertainment company plummeted by 23.87 percent to P29.50.

DigiPlus attributed the recent share price movement of the company to market speculation following the filing of the Online Gambling Regulatory bill and Online Gambling Prohibition bills filed at the Senate and House of Representatives since June 30, 2025.

“DigiPlus remains fully operational and committed to delivering value to our customers and shareholders. We continue to conduct business as usual and remain confident in the long-term growth potential of the company,” it said.

Bloomberry Resorts, the company behind Solaire Online and new online gaming platform MegaFUNalo!, also recorded a sharp decline of 8.72 percent to P4.29.

DIGIPLUS
Higher Metro Manila inflation possible after P50 wage bump, says PSA

By Jean Mangaluz | 11 hours ago
Higher inflation rates in Metro Manila are possible in the coming months following the implementation of a P50 daily wage...
MRT-3, LRT-2 set up dedicated student lanes

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
The LRT-2 and the MRT-3 now have created dedicated student lanes to alleviate the long commuter lines, according to the Department...
Philippines falls $26 short of World Bank 'upper middle income' upgrade

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Philippines recorded a GNI per capita of $4,470 in 2024 — just $26 short of the $4,496 threshold required to enter...
Picazo Law adds Dee as name partner

2 days ago
Picazo Law, one of the largest and most respected law firms in the Philippines, has announced the inclusion of its current...
Fil-Am friendship?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It's Philippine-American Friendship Day today. It used to be a working holiday during the first Marcos era. But Cory Aquino removed it from the list of national holidays in 1987.
Rice stocks climb to 2.2 million MT in June

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 40 minutes ago
The country's rice inventory grew by 3.5 percent to over 2.2 million metric tons in June from a year ago, driven by...
BSP drafts rules to address online gambling risks

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 40 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas  is drafting new regulations that will require financial institutions to implement safeguards...
Skyro joins Alliance Philippines to advance digital finance

By Marco Luis Beech | 40 minutes ago
Consumer finance firm Skyro joined financial technology group Alliance Philippines as part of efforts to deepen its role in...
DA lifts ban on Brazilian poultry products

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 40 minutes ago
The Department of Agriculture has lifted the temporary import ban on all Brazilian poultry products after the South American...
Philippine Airlines begins flights to Da Nang, eyes November expansion

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
More flights to Da Nang, Vietnam now available!
