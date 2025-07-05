Market tumbles as June inflation rises

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index nosedived by 1.13 percent or 73.41 points to end the week at 6,395.57.

MANILA, Philippines — The local stock market tumbled as gaming stocks were clobbered anew, while investors pocketed gains after the country’s inflation picked up slightly in June.

The broader All Shares index also finished in negative territory, declining by 1.02 percent or 38.62 points to 3,764.71.

“Philippine shares were sold down as investors booked profits despite June inflation print coming in relatively stable at 1.4 percent,” Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital said.

The country’s June inflation was faster than the prior month’s 1.3 percent, but was significantly slower than the 3.7 percent recorded in the same month last year.

Trading weakened as total value turnover thinned to P6.62 billion from P10.23 billion the previous day.

For the third straight session, DigiPlus was the top traded stock. Shares of the digital entertainment company plummeted by 23.87 percent to P29.50.

DigiPlus attributed the recent share price movement of the company to market speculation following the filing of the Online Gambling Regulatory bill and Online Gambling Prohibition bills filed at the Senate and House of Representatives since June 30, 2025.

“DigiPlus remains fully operational and committed to delivering value to our customers and shareholders. We continue to conduct business as usual and remain confident in the long-term growth potential of the company,” it said.

Bloomberry Resorts, the company behind Solaire Online and new online gaming platform MegaFUNalo!, also recorded a sharp decline of 8.72 percent to P4.29.